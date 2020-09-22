Dax Hollifield gets candid about Hokies' battle with COVID-19

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield knew the Hokies’ Sept. 19 football game against Virginia was in jeopardy when he showed up for a team meeting earlier this month and he was the only linebacker in attendance.
“I knew it was coming,” Hollifield said. “… We have a row with the linebackers, and I’m the only one in that row and I’m like, ‘Whoa. Well, this doesn’t look really good.’ ”
The junior known for his candor at the podium spoke on Tuesday in a virtual press conference about the Hokies’ COVID-19 related struggles.
“We’ve seen people going down right and left, but you’ve just got to handle [it] — if you’re still in, you’re still playing, you’ve got to go out there and do the best job you can,” Hollifield said.
Tech continues to cite the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) in declining to announce the number of positive cases (and players in quarantine) among student-athletes on the football team, but Hollifield revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus at some point since the team returned to campus for voluntary workouts in June.
Hollifield said he was asymptomatic at the time.
“It’s pretty weird,” Hollifield said. “You are not really sick or anything and they call your name. Yup, you tested positive, you have to do this, this and this and can’t be around football for two weeks. It sucks. It really does. It’s the way we have to do it. It’s the world we live in right now, so you’ve got to get through it.”
According to the ACC’s coronavirus medical guidelines, student-athletes who test positive are not subject to weekly pre-competition testing for 90 days from the date of their positive test unless they show symptoms.
Hollifield won’t have that added layer of uncertainty in the coming weeks, but things aren’t back to normal yet for a Virginia Tech team that’s still worried about the number of players that will be available this weekend against N.C. State.
Tech coach Justin Fuente made that clear when he said not everyone listed on the two-deep team released Monday are ready to play and additional coronavirus tests on Wednesday and Friday could make the difference in the game being played.
“Our [third- and fourth-stringers], they’re going to have to be ready all season, because you never know if the first and the second string go out any given week,” Hollifield said
With game day quickly approaching, Hollifield has stayed cautiously optimistic.
“I can’t wait to get out there, and I know everybody else on the team feels the same way,” Hollifield said. “It’s just finally the wait is over. I mean, it’s been a long time coming.”
Hollifield sees the linebackers playing a key role in ushering the Justin Hamilton-era when Virginia Tech does get on the field.
The Hokies have plenty of experience on defense, with eight returning starters, but no unit is more battle-tested than the linebackers.
Rayshard Ashby and Hollifield started all 13 games together last season and have 43 combined starts over the last two years. Backup outside linebacker Alan Tisdale will also have a bigger role this season.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun this year, just seeing how we interchange and how we play different roles this year and how we get after it this season,” Hollifield said. “I expect a lot out of all three of us.”
Hollifield expects to play more middle linebacker this season — his more natural position — which will help all three linebackers get an equal number of reps.
Ashby led the ACC with 120 tackles last season (the most for a Tech linebacker since Vince Hall in 2006) and earned the conference linebacker of the week honors five times. He made a handful of national preseason award watch lists and was voted first-team preseason All-ACC.
Hollifield had 67 tackles with 4.5 for a loss and three interceptions in 2019, while Tisdale had 52 tackles with 5.5 for a loss with three sacks.
“[Ashby] is the best linebacker I’ve ever played with or ever really seen, to be honest with you,” Hollifield said. “I mean, he’s a hell of a player, and Alan, I’d say he’s a force, a freak. He can get out there and just do really anything he wants. I’m really blessed to learn from both of [them]. I play both of their positions.”
Tech has yet to make Hamilton (or any of his assistants) available to the media, but Hollifield shared some of the coordinator’s vision for the team’s linebacking corps this season.
“They’re a little bit different, I’m not going to lie,” Hollifield said. “I mean, Coach [Bud] Foster was really man across the board, lock them up. We don’t want no catches, no yards allowed. In today’s day of football, you’ve got to switch it up a little bit more. That’s what Coach Ham is doing — switching up defenses a little more. I like it a lot. It lets me make plays a little bit more space and just jump the football, and play the quarterback’s eyes.”
But Hollifield made sure to note the heart of the defense is the same as the one fans grew to love during Foster’s historic tenure.
“It’s still nasty D, still [Lunch Pail Defense],” Hollifield said. “Just bringing some new juice to it.”
