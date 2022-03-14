Dealing begins in NFL

Let the dealing begin — if mostly unofficial.

The NFL's “legal tampering period” in free agency began Monday with a slew of deals even as many teams released veterans to clear salary cap space before the league's business year begins Wednesday.

Most aggressive was the worst team in the league. Jacksonville, which has the first overall selection in the draft next month for the second straight year, got busy early.

The Jaguars agreed to sign Arizona receiver Christian Kirk, Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi, according to a person familiar with negotiations.

Also agreeing to move on were New England cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers; linebacker Haason Reddick, from Carolina to Philadelphia; guard Laken Tomlinson from San Francisco to the New York Jets; running back Chase Edmonds from Arizona to Miami; offensive lineman Ted Karras from New England to Cincinnati and offensive lineman Alex Cappa from Tampa Bay to Cincinnati; offensive lineman Rodger Saffold from Tennessee to Buffalo; and quarterback Mitch Trubisky from Buffalo to Pittsburgh — with many more switches to come.

Staying put are Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen, a key protector of Tom Brady; RB James Conner and QB Colt McCoy with the Cardinals; safeties Devin McCourty with the Patriots and Quandre Diggs with the Seahawks, who also retained tight end Will Dissly; All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios with the Jets; defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah with the Dolphins; linebacker Preston Smith with the Packers; center Brian Allen and tackle Joseph Noteboom with the Rams; center Mitch Morse with the Bills; linebacker Alex Anzalone with the Lions; center Ben Jones and tight end Geoff Swaim with the Titans.

Noteboom is nearly certain to be the Rams’ starting left tackle because NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, 40, is expected to retire.

Set free and able to sign with another team even before Wednesday, were Browns receiver Jarvis Landry; Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith and versatile offensive lineman Billy Turner; Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman; and Panthers cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Morgan Fox.

Yes, 32 teams are in scramble mode, for a variety of reasons. Some desperately need to get under the $208.2 million cap, which is up by nearly $26 million after two pandemic-impacted seasons. The Packers, Saints, Rams, 49ers and Chiefs are among those.