Dialogue on Race reports 10-year impact, moves forward as work is unfinished

The Dialogue on Race community group in Montgomery County outlined 10 years of progress Saturday, highlighting results in education, local government and law enforcement.

But in a panel discussion, speakers’ personal accounts showed that fractured race relations remain a significant issue.

Speaking to an audience in an auditorium at Christiansburg Middle School, two student panelists recounted witnesssing unsavory verbal exchanges between students, including use of the “n” word and bullying.

People are made to feel uncomfortable "all the time," student Morgan Stewart, a senior at Christiansburg High School who described herself as an advocate for people of color, the LGBTQA-plus communnity and people with disabilities. "It has to be changed that we are more aware of the little things that do hurt people."

Student Kaleigha Richardson, a senior at Blacksburg High and leader of its Black student coalition, urged improvement in the school environment, saying unjust actions occur frequently and "a lot of them go unnoticed."

Richardson voiced doubt that, after she reaches her goal to attend Howard University, she would return Montgomery County without the area becoming more welcoming. "I don't feel there is truly enough diversity here," she said.

The young women urged school personnel to pay close attention to minority students and to take a stand against hurtful behavior by white students.

Black members of an adult panel were asked to describe living in the county as African Americans.

"It's been a roller coaster ride," Shirley Akers, chief officer of elections for the county, said. "I've seen the good, the bad and the ugly."

Moderator Justin Grimes, a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, recalled a past visit to the area for an interview at Virginia Tech. A resident of Georgia at the time, he was directed to a Blacksburg hotel on Plantation Road, he said. But he was happy to eventually find a community of people interested in making changes after moving to the area.

Penny Franklin, a member of the county school board who co-founded the effort to create the Dialogue on Race, moderated the event. She described the work so far as positive.

"There's still work to be done," she said.

"Amen," someone called aloud from the audience of between 120 and 175 people.

In 2010, Black community members began gathering people to form a group to develop and fund a dialogue on race. The dialogue, a community conversation on race relations in Montgomery County, launched in 2013. Since that time, local governments have adopted "ban the box" policies eliminating questions on initial job applications regarding criminal history.

High school graduates in Montgomery County who meet academic and community service goals have free access to two years of community college. Montgomery County Public Schools created a department on diversity and equity and increased minority hiring. Police agencies started to collect data on the race of people stopped for traffic enforcement. The Dialogue on Race group has spawned or contributed to those successes, its leaders said.

The group's progress report ran two pages. Copies are available online at thecommunitygroup.org.

Volunteers operate five issue groups examining the education system, white privilege, law enforcement, the employment and income gap and the limited presence of Blacks in leadership roles. Each welcomes new members, officials said.

Dr. Wornie Reed, emeritus professor of sociology at Virginia Tech, paused the meeting agenda to share an observation about police violence as he brought up the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols.

He said police violence does not always arise from sentiment in the heart and mind of the individual officer. The culture of some police departments is a warrior mindset, he said, and in those cases, "it's hard to not do what the institution's policies and practices tell you to do."

His words resonated with Tammi Franklin, sister-in-law of Penny Franklin. "It's not a Black and white thing as we all think it is. It's a police thing," she said after the meeting.

Tammi Franklin, who lives in Christiansburg, volunteered that she doesn't experience local police officers as coming from the warrior culture. "Police have gone out of their way to be friendly," she said. "We don't see them as the enemy and they don't see us as the enemy."