CHRISTIANSBURG — Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute was found not guilty Friday in the beating death of Jerry Paul Smith foll…
Paul Classen, 23, died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital later that day, after a dramatic rescue operation.
Ever spot a suspiciously fancy car or truck parked on a suburban street or zooming down a highway sporting a “Farm Use” tag instead of a license plate? Turns out, a fair number of legislators have, too.
Roanoke Valley restaurant owners said they never expected to still be facing such a tough climate after fighting their way through the darkest days of the pandemic.
BLACKSBURG — At 2:59 Sunday afternoon, Pete D’Amour made a wrenching decision: Keely Rochard was done. Not only for the day, mind you. Done for her remarkable Virginia Tech softball career.
The adjustments being considered are part of greater efforts by town authorities to get a better grip on how Virginia Tech student gatherings, particularly pre-game parties, have evolved.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute and his family have issued a statement to The Roanoke Times, Etute was acquitted on second-degree murder charges yesterday
"It happened in a pretty convincing fashion and that's not what we had in mind," Mackenzie Lawter said.
Rescue crews reached the hiker, a male in his 20s, almost an hour after they were summoned to the mountain. He was helicoptered to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
