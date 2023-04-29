The 68th annual Vinton Dogwood Festival returned Saturday with live music, crafters, the crowning of the Dogwood Queen and the midafternoon parade through downtown. The Vinton Fire Department served as the collective "grand marshals" of the parade, in recognition of the department's response to a damaging fire downtown on July 2.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chris Morris
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today