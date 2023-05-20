Dorito May 20, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Fallout continues after Roanoke council's unexpected denial of Fishburn Park cafe A couple spent considerable time and money after the council approved an initial plan for the project. FBS offers pouring in for Salem’s Peyton Lewis and Chris Cole Cole and Lewis have a combined 63 FBS offers. Man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake Smith Mountain Lake visitor dies after falling off dock at Smith Mountain Lake. Roanoke County School Board looks to sell Poage Farm property A public hearing will be held at the board's Thursday meeting regarding declaring the Poage Farm site off Bent Mountain Road (U.S. 221) in the… Pig-to-human organ center in Christiansburg is $100 million project The companies involved are Revivicor, the Blacksburg xenotransplantation company behind a pig-to-human heart transplantation in 2022, and Unit…