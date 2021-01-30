Doughty: A career full of memories

So, it was mostly golf, baseball and ice hockey that I covered at the time, although it wasn’t long before Brill had me join him at UVa games or sent me alone.

I would also cover an occasional Virginia Tech game and can remember being sent to the Hokies’ 1976 game with Texas A&M at iconic Kyle Field, where the Aggies prevailed 17-6.

Jimmy Sharpe was Tech’s football coach from 1974 until he was let go following the 1977 season, when Tech was 3-7. There was also speculation that he had been a little too uproarious at a meeting of the Roanoke Valley Sports Club.

In 1999, I did a one-year, once-monthly series called the “Unforgettables” and drove to the Florida panhandle for a retrospective on Sharpe’s career during and after his time at Tech. Our session was very enjoyable.

My colleagues know that I do not like to fly but have taken my invitations to drive up and down the East Coast. When my younger son was on the UVa baseball team that won the College World Series, my wife, Beth, and I drove to Omaha and back twice in the same week.

That wasn’t the least of the inconveniences with which I’ve saddled her over the years,