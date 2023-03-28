Virginia Tech forward Taylor Soule celebrates after her team's 87-84 victory over Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament late Monday in Seattle. The women's basketball team donned Final Four hats during their on-court celebration. The top-seeded Hokies, who this year won the ACC title and reached the Elite Eight for the first time in the school's history, are now the first Virginia Tech team to reach a Final Four. See story in Sports, B1
'Dream's come true' as Virginia Tech reaches 1st Final Four
Related to this story
Most Popular
A crippling cyberattack in February has left many Dish Network subscribers unable to reach the wireless TV provider for run-of-the-mill custom…
A female student objected to a transgender girl using girls' bathrooms, and requested the school board relabel all restrooms with ‘Penis’ and …
David Wayne Kingrea was convicted in a child molesting case – but years later his accuser, now grown, said that he had lied.
William Riley Stump admitted to harvesting black walnut trees on federal property.
"We just wanted it more," Elizabeth Kitley said.