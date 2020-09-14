Drumstick Dash, Salem Half-Marathon opt for virtual only events this fall

Participants in the Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick Dash will have the opportunity to check their times again this year on Thanksgiving Day.
They just won’t be running through the streets of downtown Roanoke.
The case will be the same for those planning to run in October’s Salem Half Marathon and its sister events.
“We made the decision to move it to a fully virtual race,” Drumstick Dash director Kevin Berry confirmed Monday afternoon.
“What that means is, we won’t have the event in downtown Roanoke, like it typically has been. This was an extremely hard decision to make considering that we’ve been the largest one-day event in Roanoke since about five years after it started.”
Later on Monday, the City of Salem sent out a press release sharing a similar message for its event — the LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run.
Officials for both events are going to try to make the best of circumstances that have arisen as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a hard decision, but for everyone’s safety, going virtual was the only call we could feel good about making,” the Drumstick Dash’s Berry said. “We’ve been working over the past couple of weeks to make sure that what the runners and walkers were going to get this year is comparable to years past.”
That reference was to the gift bag, known as swag, that the participants receive when they register.
“We’ve never had a participant’s medal for the race,” Berry said. “We’re going to have that this year. We’ve never had high-performance shirts. We’ll have that this year.”
In Salem similar plans are being made.
“Our intention all along was to stage the races as we normally do throughout the streets of Salem, but as we all know by now, there is nothing normal about 2020,” said John Shaner, director of parks and recreation for Salem said in release sent out by the City of Salem on Monday afternoon.
For the virtual version of the event, registration plans have been adjusted. The deadline now is Oct. 18 and runners are asked to complete their race between Oct. 3-18.
Further information for Salem’s virtual process is available at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Salem/salemhalfmarathon.
“From the start, our mission has been to get people moving and that has never been more important than it is right now,” assistant race director Ashley Durkin said. “We’re looking forward to engaging with the runners virtually through the Racejoy app. while still offering some perks of race day.”
That includes post-race photographs, a Chick-fil-A sandwich and a free beverage from Olde Salem Beverage Company for runners over the age of 21.
As for the Drumstick Dash, going virtual means participants can take a route of their choosing.
That will not include the customary route.
“What we’ll have is the Racejoy app,” Berry explained. “The runners can log in, track their time and then they can upload their time at the end of the race.
“We can’t tell anybody where they can or can’t run. We know there might be some hardcore people who want to run the original course as it’s always been. What we’re encouraging people to do is pick a course you like the most.
“You can run these three miles on a trail through the woods. You can run it anywhere that the GPS can track you.”
Runners will have the opportunity to track their times as early as Nov. 1 and as late as Nov. 30.
More information on the Roanoke race can be found at drumstickdash.net.
