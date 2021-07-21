Editorial: Hollins brings global talent to the Roanoke Valley

This week the Salem Red Sox begin a homestand with the Fredericksburg Nationals, a matchup that, in theory, could preview a future World Series. Whether those two parent clubs ever face off for a championship, we are accustomed to seeing future big league stars pass through on their way to “the show.”
That’s part of the appeal of minor league baseball — being able to say we saw those players close-up before they were stars.
This year’s Salem Red Sox roster includes players from 13 states, the commonwealth of Puerto Rico, plus four foreign countries or territories — the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Taiwan and the Dutch island of Curacao. As baseball fans well know, those demographics aren’t unusual to the sport at all.
Here’s one way to think of minor league baseball, or Major League Baseball, too, for that matter: We have global talents coming to our community to entertain us — and prepare themselves for a bigger stage in the future.
The Salem Red Sox aren’t the only entertainment venue that’s bringing global talent and future stars to the region. Many music venues do, too, of course. So do Hollins University and Mill Mountain Theatre, who have established themselves as a major ignition point for new plays.
This weekend is the annual Hollins Playwrights Festival, in which eight of the playwrights enrolled in the Hollins Masters of Fine Arts playwriting program have their work performed in a staged reading format (not quite a fully staged performance, but something close enough to get the idea).
From its beginnings in 2009, this festival has attracted national, even international, attention in theater circles. The pandemic has shut down or truncated many things, but it may have inadvertently helped grow the reputation of the Hollins playwriting program.
One virtual event earlier this summer drew attendees from Toronto. (Everything this summer is still virtual because Hollins had to make the decision in December whether to do in-person or virtual and vaccines weren’t available then.)
We’ve written before about how this program has put Roanoke on the nation’s theatrical map, with big names from across the country coming in to either participate as speakers or simply watch the readings — and many of the writers and plays developed through the Hollins program going on to productions elsewhere.
“Decision Height,” a play by Meredith Dayna Levy about female pilots during World War II, began its life in a festival reading, then went onto productions by both Hollins University and Mill Mountain Theatre, was published by Samuel French (the most famous publisher of plays) and racked up 40 productions — before she even graduated.
The baseball world has a term for that — “phenom.” That’s also the equivalent of Roanoke Valley baseball fans being able to see Mookie Betts patrol the outfield in Salem long before he wound up playing for the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
This is as good a time as any to point out that this star-making program is run by Todd Ristau. If you’re looking for some context, Ristau is on a plane in his field with, say, Michael Friedlander, who helms the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. In the words of a great philosopher, if you don’t know, now you know.
We’ve also made the point about why this is important. Economically, Roanoke wants to grow an “innovation economy.” Here’s innovation in a different form that’s already happening without any government assistance at all (and to the extent that community’s quality-of-life is increasing part of economic development decisions, well, you can do that math on your own).
Another economic development aspect: We often talk about the demographic imperatives of adding more young adults to the local labor pool. Some people have moved to the valley full time to take part in the Hollins program and then stuck around.
This gets into some nerdy details but those details are important to some: The Hollins Playwrights Festival (and some of the other events spinning out of the MFA program) is unique in that it’s a collaboration between a university and a professional theater, Mill Mountain.
The business world talks a lot about the danger of operating in silos — these people here, those people there, and never the twain shall meet. This partnership is the very opposite of silos.
This is the theatrical equivalent of, well, umm, Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic joining forces to operate a medical school and research institute.
If anyone in the business world wants to talk up the synergies of collaboration and how Roanoke is on the proverbial “cutting edge” of such things, they have more than one example available.
In a more normal year, the festival would take place on Mill Mountain’s Waldron Stage. Even in a virtual format, Mill Mountain Theatre lends its summer interns to the readings — who join a corps of local actors as well as present and former Hollins MFA students.
(This also provides occasion for a periodic reminder that the Roanoke Valley has an unusually rich pool of acting talent, far deeper than other communities its size and the Hollins program gives that local talent the opportunity to work with directors and writers and other actors all over the country.)
It’s in that context that we look today at the diversity of that talent. Four of the eight writers this year are local (three from Roanoke, one from Radford); the others hail from Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Washington state.
About a third of the actors are from the Roanoke Valley; the others come from 13 states (the same number of states as the Salem Red Sox, we notice). One of the New York-based actors — Chris Brown Valenzuela — is from Chile, so once again we see an example of global talent coming to the Roanoke Valley to perform. (Valenzeula was also part of Mill Mountain’s summer show for kids.)
Now, here’s the kicker: If you want to see any of these shows Friday, Saturday or Sunday, they’re free, something Salem Red Sox games are not. (Then again, you can buy a chili dog at the ballpark, so maybe it all balances out.)
If you want to see them, go to Brown Paper Tickets and reserve a virtual ticket. You’ll need to search for the name of the show you want to see, all of which is available at https://www.facebook.com/hollinsplaywrights/.
You can bring your own chili dog.