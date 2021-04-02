Editorial: Legislature should back Northam's coal tax credit amendment

As with many things, there are several catches. The long-range catch is that no one can bind future legislatures to using the money that way. This legislature can only declare its “intent” and hope future sessions concur. The more immediate catch is that the current General Assembly would have to agree to this amendment when it reconvenes April 7.

Let’s be as emphatic with the legislature as we were all those years we were knocking Northam: The General Assembly should approve this.

If any legislators object to committing those future savings to Southwest Virginia, well, we question your humanity. That said, there will surely be those who will be making the case that these funds be used for something else in Southwest Virginia. Or, if they’re directed to UVa-Wise, that the school have flexibility on how those funds should be used.

All those appeals should be rejected. Here’s why. The overriding challenge for the coal counties is to create a new economy as coal declines. These funds should be viewed through that lens: What is the quickest, surest and best way to create sustainable, high-wage jobs in the coal counties? If someone has a better idea, let’s hear it, but it’s got to meet that three-part test.