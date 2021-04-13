Editorial: Rasoul could make history in more ways than one

There were two others nearby: Jim Updike, then commonwealth’s attorney in Bedford County, successfully sought the Democratic nomination for attorney general in 1997. And Virgil Goode, then a Democratic state senator from Rocky Mount, unsuccessfully sought the U.S. Senate nomination in 1994.

By those measures, even Rasoul’s mere candidacy is historic — the first person from Roanoke in two decades to seek a statewide nomination. It also comes as the political weight of the state has shifted dramatically away from this part of the state. We see that in who else is running for lieutenant governor. There are seven candidates in all — Virginia’s biggest primary field ever.

Andria McClellan is from Norfolk. Five others — Hala Ayala, Elizabeth Guzman, Mark Levine, Sean Perryman and Xavier Warren — are all from Northern Virginia, although Warren grew up in Pittsylvania County.

Rasoul’s hometown sometimes makes him a curiosity as he meets with Democratic activists in the urban crescent. “All the time people ask me about it,” he says. “A lot of times people ask in bewilderment — what is happening in that other neck of the woods?”

In many ways, a political base in the western part of the state would seem a handicap when so much of the Democratic base is in the eastern part of the state.