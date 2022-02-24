Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

Heat waves should be classified like hurricanes

Extreme heat is the deadliest climate-fueled hazard, killing more Americans than hurricanes, wildfires or floods. A lack of effective messaging is one reason the death toll is so high; many people fail to recognize how life-threatening heat waves are before it’s too late.

But there is no system of escalating warnings to communicate the danger of an impending heat wave as there is for hurricanes, fire risk and air quality. That’s increasingly hazardous as climate change makes these extreme heat events more frequent, severe and long-lasting.

Public health experts and advocacy groups have been urging authorities to begin assigning heat waves to one of three categories, with No. 3 being the most dangerous and No. 1 the least, and to give them names like wildfires and hurricanes. They have argued that ranking and naming will improve preparation and response by sharpening the public’s awareness of the dangers and facilitating the media’s communication of an impending disaster’s severity.

Legislation proposed by Califorinia does not call for heat waves to be named, and instead opts for an approach that is closer to the color-coded indices used for fire danger or air quality.

There is evidence from other countries that easy-to-understand heat wave warning systems can be effective, especially when paired with other actions to protect the most vulnerable. After a 2003 heat wave killed thousands of people in France, that nation formed a coordinated national extreme heat plan that included a color-coded alert system and is credited with dramatically reducing the death toll during more recent heat spells.

This proposal couldn’t come soon enough. A devastating 2006 heat wave that killed an estimated 650 people in California and overwhelmed hospitals should have been a wake-up call.

—Los Angeles Times

* * *

Putin gains nothing from Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin is wily, they say; he’s steps ahead of naive Western counterparts, ruthless at wielding his power for maximum advantage. And sure enough, there was the former KGB colonel Monday signing a piece of paper that Russia has recognized two breakaway Ukrainian regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent — a move widely seen as a precursor for an invasion of his neighbor, a democratic nation of 44 million people. Not long after the announcement, very well-armed “peacekeepers” (right) arrived on the scene.

Call us rubes, but we don’t see how on earth a Russian military occupation of Ukraine serves Putin’s ends.

It might feel good in the moment to bring a former Soviet Republic back into Moscow’s orbit, but what does he really gain by engaging his massive military with his neighbor’s 250,000-strong armed forces, bolstered by cash and arms from the West, in a war that would almost certainly make the Soviet Union’s disastrous invasion of Afghanistan look like whatever the Russians call a picnic?

What does he gain by inviting the punishing economic sanctions President Biden and European powers have rightly promised to levy, which are likely to choke off his country’s ability to obtain integrated circuits necessary for a range of technologies, while freezing out large Russian banks and potentially jeopardizing German acceptance of the lucrative Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline bringing liquid gold to Europe? If anything, Putin makes it likelier that his biggest fear — that Ukraine might someday join NATO — will ultimately come to pass, by showing the world that Russian aggression remains a growing threat.

It’s clear enough why Putin might want to distract his population, which has already been hammered by COVID and a faltering economy and increasing repression; they’ve been souring on his leadership for some time now, and nothing helped his popularity like the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

But Putin must know that beyond that, an invasion will only deliver misery. Right?

—New York Daily News

* * *

Lost college opportunities for Black, Latino students

Black and Latino students graduating in the top 10% of their high school class aren’t entering college directly from high school even though their academic performance would grant them automatic acceptance to public colleges and universities in Texas.

This trend exacerbates existing underrepresentation of Black and Hispanic students at state flagship colleges and universities and widens gaps between the proportion of white Americans with degrees and Blacks with degrees. The Lumina Foundation, which tracks such trends, says this degree gap expanded from 18 percentage points to 20 percentage points between 2008 and 2018, the most recent year for which this data is available.

Minority and first-generation students who forgo college to enter the labor force are at risk of being mired in low-paying, dead-end jobs that won’t deliver long-term economic opportunities. The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce reports that of Americans with earnings in the top 60%, 57% have an associate’s degree or higher, compared with only 28% of earners in the bottom 40%. Roughly 46% of white, 64% of Asian adults have an associate’s degree or higher, compared with 21% of Hispanic adults and 31% of Black adults.

These lost opportunities cost the U.S. economy nearly $1 trillion annually in forgone earnings, consumer spending, tax revenue and social services, according to the center’s research.

Educators and state policymakers need to reverse these trends.

—The Dallas Morning News

* * *

Jan. 6 fist-pump now Hawley's point of pride

Sen. Josh Hawley is cashing in on what should have been a career ender. The image of Hawley raising a fist in front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is now on a coffee mug. The photo with the words “Josh Hawley: Show-Me Strong!” are selling for $20. A fundraising email says, “This Made in America mug is the perfect way to enjoy Coffee, Tea, or Liberal Tears! Check it out below, and order one for yourself or any woke friend or family member that you want to trigger.”

Fellow Missouri Republican Rep. Billy Long is telling the Hawley campaign not so fast. Long, who is running for the U.S. Senate, posted on Twitter that the mugs handed out at the Missouri Lincoln Days gathering last weekend in St. Charles had “Made in China” stickers on them. The GOP cup runneth over with angry accusations of falsehoods. Is any room really left for liberal tears?

—St. Louis Post-Dispatch