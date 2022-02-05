Editorial roundup: Collected views from around the nation

End the trade war

over solar powerPresident Joe Biden wants the United States to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of this decade, an ambitious target that reflects the diminishing amount of time the world has to change its climate course. Meeting this goal will require massive deployment of green energy. That, in turn, will require Mr. Biden to do everything he can to restrain the costs of wind, solar and other clean energy sources.

He can start by ending a long-running, ruinous trade war with China over the price of solar power equipment, which has made these products more expensive than they need to be.

His first step should be rejecting calls to extend tariffs on solar products such as the cells that make up solar panels, the fate of which Biden must decide by Monday.

The U.S.-China solar trade fight dates back to President Barack Obama’s administration, when U.S. solar equipment manufacturers complained about competition with cut-rate Chinese products.

The Commerce Department agreed, slapping huge tariffs on Chinese-made solar panels, then expanding them in 2014. President Donald Trump in 2018 raised even more tariffs on solar modules and cells coming from any country.

U.S. solar manufacturers claim they need protection from predatory foreign governments that unfairly subsidize their solar industries and permit the use of slave labor in their factories.

Tariff backers also argue that the United States should control every step of its solar supply chain to ensure national energy independence.

But the tariffs they favor have done far more harm than good. The duties are passed onto consumers in the form of higher prices for solar panels. This depresses demand.

Economists Sebastien Houde and Wenjun Wang reckon that U.S. solar panel demand would have been 17.2 percent higher without the solar trade war between 2012 and 2018, avoiding 7 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Deploying renewables as quickly as possible would have not just climate benefits but national security ones, too. Running more of the economy on clean electric power is an essential step toward freeing the nation from dependence on foreign oil.

This is among the reasons that rapidly transitioning the nation’s energy sector must be Biden’s overriding priority. That does not mean the president should allow solar panels manufactured with slave labor to be sold in the United States. But across-the-board tariffs, which raise prices for U.S. solar consumers, are far too costly a response.

The administration should seek to crack down on Chinese human rights abuses — not to prop up a small, coddled industry pleading for special help.

— The Washington Post

■■■

A check on Big Tech’s privacy invasionsAmazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. For most of us, not a day goes by without interacting with one of their products or services. In 2022, whether we want to or not, Big Tech is a part of our lives.

With that dominance growing, it is up to the government to remain vigilant against these corporations abusing their power.

A good example of that watchdog role are the recent lawsuits by four state attorneys general, including Washington AG Bob Ferguson, against Google for violating user privacy.

The bipartisan group — which also includes the District of Columbia, Indiana and Texas — alleges that Google employs deceptive practices, making it “nearly impossible” for users to avoid sharing their location data.

The tech giant uses that information to target ads, denying consumers the ability to choose, and to track sensitive location data to make a profit, Ferguson said in a statement.

“Google kept tracking individuals’ location data even after consumers told the corporation to stop,” he said. “This is not only dishonest — it’s unlawful.”

The company promised users that if they turned off location history, any place they visited would no longer be stored, but according to the lawsuit, even when consumers opted out of location tracking through that setting, Google recorded their whereabouts via other means.

That discrepancy was first noted in 2018 by The Associated Press, which found that while Google is generally open about asking permission to use location information, some Google apps automatically stored time-stamped location data without asking.

The AP discovered that location was used by weather updates on Android phones or stored by simply opening the Google Maps app. Even some searches unrelated to location, such as “chocolate chip cookies,” would pinpoint the user’s precise latitude and longitude.

That’s a complete disregard for privacy, all so that Google can sell you some Chips Ahoy.

For too long, little to no regulation was the default setting for the internet’s development and growth. This allowed for innovation to flourish through the rise and fall of tech players big and small, but today’s undisputed dominance of a few companies — and their monopolistic power to stifle competition — show that is no longer the case.

Litigation is an important part of keeping these companies’ worst impulses in check, but strong action by regulators, as well as legislation from Congress, is also needed. Big Tech can — and does — play a positive role in our lives, but we must be able to dictate the terms for the good of all.

— The Seattle Times

■■■

Grandmother scams

the scammerA Long Island grandmother knew something was off when a man claiming to be her grandson contacted her and asked her to put up cash for bail for a drunk-driving arrest. The woman’s grandkids aren’t old enough to drive. She agreed to provide the money. When the “bail bondsman” arrived at her house to pick it up, police were waiting.

The 73-year-old woman, Jean (her last name wasn’t revealed in media reports), said the man claiming to be her grandson told her his bail was $8,000. “I knew he was a real scammer,” Jean told WCBS-TV of New York. “I just knew he wasn’t going to scam me.”

So she played along, inviting him to send the bail bondsman to her home to pick up the cash. Then she called police.

When the man arrived, she handed him an envelope stuffed with paper towels. As soon as he took it, police emerged and arrested him.

Joshua Estrella Gomez, 28, faces a charge of attempted grand larceny in the third degree.

— St. Louis Post-Dispatch