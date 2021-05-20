Editorial: State's cannabis board needs rural representation

If you assume that Democrats would readily vote for marijuana and the question is simply how many Republicans would vote in favor, then South Dakota becomes a useful measuring stick.

King George voted 59.4% for Trump which suggests that King George would vote in favor of marijuana with a few votes to spare. Indeed, some counties in South Dakota that voted as much as 72% for Trump also voted in favor of legal weed.

Lots of conservative localities in Virginia may feel an obligation to ask for a referendum but they shouldn’t be surprised if voters say “sure, why not?”

Indeed, South Dakota voters were being asked the threshold question of whether marijuana should be legal.

In Virginia, that question has already been answered by the legislature — the question now is simply which localities will turn away stores and the tax revenue that comes with them. These will essentially be liquor-by-the-drink referenda for the modern age (and over the past two decades virtually all over those have passed).