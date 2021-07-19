Editorial: Who are the most liberal and conservative legislators?

The most maverick Republicans are Lee Ware of Powhatan (tending to be more socially liberal) and John Avioli of Staunton and Terry Kilgore of Scott (tending to be more conservative).

In the Senate, the most maverick Democrats are Lionell Spruill of Portsmouth (tending to be more liberal) and Petersen and Creigh Deeds of Bath (tending to be more conservative). The most maverick Republicans are Emmett Hanger of Augusta (tending to be more liberal) and Vogel and Dunnavant (tending to be more conservative).

What’s the opposite of being a maverick? The chart also allows us to measure who is the most conventional. In the House, two legislators almost zero maverick votes -- Democrat Jeffrey Bourne of Richmond and Republican Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights sit squarely on that left-right scale (just in very different places) and rarely deviate up or down.

In the Senate, the least maverick legislator is Todd Pillion, R-Washington, followed by John Bell, D-Loudoun.