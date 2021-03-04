Editor's letter

We said farewell in February to our longtime editor, Suzanne Miller, who had overseen this publication and many others over the past several years. A tireless worker, Suzanne edited the features pages of The Roanoke Times, while also coordinating our magazines and special sections and working with a crew of talented staff writers and freelancers. Suzanne can take a final bow for the excellent content in this edition, which celebrates the return of spring and putting another winter in the books.
Some highlights of this edition:
Longtime Roanoke writer Betsy Biesenbach goes on a trip to Clifton Forge to get to the bottom of a wild tale told to her that today's town was built on top of another. Biesenbach explores the history of the 19th century boomtown where three railroads met, and more recently where the great flood of 1985 took a heavy toll before a more recent revival of fortunes.
Biesenbach also explains how the Roanoke Garden Tour, which is sponsored by the Roanoke Valley Garden Club and the Mill Mountain Garden Club, is different in the pandemic era with a driving tour of seven gardens and a renovation of the Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden at Mill Mountain Park.
Writer Kate Ericsson and photographer Heather Rousseau capture the fascination of Esther Davis with drying flowers and turning them into a form of art. It all started with a childhood interest in an article in a 1957 National Geographic and her first attempt to dry a rose from her mother’s garden.
Regular contributor Sarah Cox writes about how Carrie Spalding, then a school counselor, turned her side gig of blogging about decor into two books and a growing online business.
Contributor Christy Rippel gives an overview of how four physicians in the Roanoke Valley have founded nonprofits to help other people in various ways, from teaching the basics of CPR and AED use, to helping new moms, to building schools and water systems in rural Haiti.
Last but certainly not least, Good Libations columnist Gordon Kendall explains the evolving use of screwcaps for wine to avoid dreaded "corked" bottles of funky-smelling and bad-tasting wine. As Kendall explains, "Screwcaps seem better suited to white wines and fruity reds, but their potential for big, age-worthy red wines is not yet known." Plus, no corkscrew drama!
We hope you enjoy this issue.
editor BRIAN KELLEY