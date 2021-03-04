Editor's letter

We said farewell in February to our longtime editor, Suzanne Miller, who had overseen this publication and many others over the past several years. A tireless worker, Suzanne edited the features pages of The Roanoke Times, while also coordinating our magazines and special sections and working with a crew of talented staff writers and freelancers. Suzanne can take a final bow for the excellent content in this edition, which celebrates the return of spring and putting another winter in the books.

Some highlights of this edition:

Longtime Roanoke writer Betsy Biesenbach goes on a trip to Clifton Forge to get to the bottom of a wild tale told to her that today's town was built on top of another. Biesenbach explores the history of the 19th century boomtown where three railroads met, and more recently where the great flood of 1985 took a heavy toll before a more recent revival of fortunes.

Biesenbach also explains how the Roanoke Garden Tour, which is sponsored by the Roanoke Valley Garden Club and the Mill Mountain Garden Club, is different in the pandemic era with a driving tour of seven gardens and a renovation of the Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden at Mill Mountain Park.