After making landfall in Florida on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Elsa moved northeast across the southeast U.S., its circulation center crossing through North Carolina and southeast Virginia on Thursday. One spiral band of its moisture made it into the Roanoke and New River valleys at midday, dropping 0.65 inch at Roanoke and 0.35 inch at Blacksburg, officially, though some spots got up to an inch in the quick but heavy downpour. Even heavier rain moved toward Richmond and Hampton Roads on Thursday evening, with tornado warnings issued in eastern North Carolina. One person was killed in Florida by the storm. Above, a jogger makes his way along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Fla. as a wave breaks over a seawall on Wednesday.
Elsa blows inland, rains on Virginia
