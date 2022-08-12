Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelseigh Meador, 30, of Salem said she and two others doused the flames on the man's body with bottled water, pond water and a fire extinguisher.
A Vinton man threatened to kill local government officials on July 21, and an emergency substantial risk order was filed against him the next day. He surrendered four handguns and a shotgun to law enforcement.
Hugh Alan Kiser, 56, of Salem died after sustaining "thermal injuries," the medical examiner's Central District office confirmed said Wednesday.
Virginia Tech opened up practice on Friday afternoon, here's some observations from the portions of practice open to the media...
WESTLAKE — The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission approved Smith Mountain Lake’s first no-wakesurfing zone Tuesday while also agreeing…
Christiansburg has submitted a notification of intent to withdraw from an agreement they formed with Blacksburg and Montgomery County to create and implement the program.
Former police officer Thomas Robertson knew the law, and violated it repeatedly, both at the Jan. 6 insurrection and following his arrest on federal charges. That's why prosecutors are asking for a stiff term of incarceration.
Jacob Fracker's testimony against his colleague, who played a larger role in the insurrection, was cited by federal prosecutors.
A man who was found severely burned at the duck pond in Salem is being treated for his injuries, according to city officials.
It would be part of a continued effort to revitalize that area.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.