A forever sisterhood: Miss Virginia 2021's advice to successor is to stay authentic and show people your unique self

Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard’s reign started slowly, because of COVID-19. Spring’s blooming flowers signaled more personal appearances — particularly important to Sheppard, whose platform was “Mentoring Matters.”

“I definitely was able to get into more schools in person, so the spring was very busy, the fall was a little slower,” Sheppard said.

That mixed year comes to an end this week, when the Liberty University graduate helps crown the next Miss Virginia, capping an event that begins on Thursday at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

Sheppard has enjoyed mentorship from multiple pageant sources, including what she called a “sisterhood” of past Miss Virginia winners, and her mother — Kellye Cash, Miss America 1987.

Sheppard has benefited from her mother’s experience and mentorship throughout her life, and most particularly this year.

“She really has set the example in every way, so having her this year, knowing what it is like to be a title holder, has been a very unique experience that not every girl gets, so I am so thankful to have her to look up to, and she has really been my rock throughout this whole year,” Sheppard said.

Beyond inspiring her, her mother taught her how to chase her dreams and hold herself with grace and poise. Like Cash — a grand-niece of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash — Sheppard is a singer. After she crowns her successor on Saturday, Sheppard will follow her mother’s advice and footsteps and head for Nashville, where she will look to perform in theater, film, and TV. She said she will be part of a new musical, touring nationally from September to October.

Sheppard competed in December for the Miss America 2022 title.

The Tennessee native won in Roanoke last year after winning the Miss Central Virginia sash. Her platform — or social impact initiative, in pageant parlance — has remained the same throughout. “Mentoring Matters” was inspired by her role as a Big Sister in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in the Lynchburg area.

Since winning the state title, she has hosted a confidence clinic with Big Brothers Big Sisters in Fredericksburg, where she focused on confidence-building.

“What I really wanted to do with my social impact initiative is … be a mentor, be a role model but also create opportunities for others to mentor and create a ripple effect,” she said. “That’s what I wanted out of ‘Mentoring Matters’ and I really feel like I did that [as of] today, so I am very happy with the initiative and everything I got to do as Miss Virginia.”

Sheppard picked up mentors of her own during her reign.

“One in particular, Nancy Glisson Lucy … was Miss Virginia 1993, and she has let me stay at her house in Richmond and takes care of me and feeds me, but also gives me so much wisdom and advice, not just with the job of Miss Virginia, but also in general, just like ‘how to be a better person’ [and] ‘how to serve others well.’

“ … So many of the other Forever Miss Virginias … kind of adopt you as their little sister and they take care of you throughout the year. That’s what’s so cool about the sisterhood aspect of it all.”

A key lesson from her journey? “I think that my biggest takeaway is that you don’t have to have it all together,” Sheppard said. “You don’t have to have the answer to everything. We learn as we go, and we can continue to grow through every experience.

“I am thankful that I have gotten to grow from being a candidate to now being at the end of my Miss Virginia reign. I am just a better person all around. That was because I gave myself that freedom to make mistakes and improve as I went.”

After Saturday, she will be one of the Forever Miss Virginias, passing on wisdom to her successor.

“There is not a one-size-fits-all to every title holder,” she said. “I ask her to be her most authentic self. Her reign doesn’t need to look like mine, just like mine doesn’t have to look like the girls that went before me.

“So, carve her own path, create her own legacy and then leave that for the next girl. Yes, just stay authentic, show your unique self, and really make Miss Virginia your own … I hope that she takes it and runs with that.”

