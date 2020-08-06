Aaron Lewis show at Dr Pepper Park postponed to next year

Staind-turned-country singer Aaron Lewis' show at Dr Pepper Park, scheduled for Aug. 27, joins the parade of concerts and festivals rescheduled for next year.
Lewis' show was moved to June 5, 2021, according to a document provided by the venue.
It goes without saying at this point that the postponement was sparked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The show was originally scheduled for last June, but that date was on the calendar before the new coronavirus hit. It eventually became an August date.
Dr Pepper Park still has nationally touring acts Colt Ford (Sept. 4) and Blackberry Smoke (Sept. 10) scheduled. But, you know ...
Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.