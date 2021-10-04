Actor and reading advocate Levar Burton booked for Big Lick Comic-Con

Actor LeVar Burton has been all over the pop culture radar of late. He will be in Roanoke in February.

Big Lick Comic-Con announced on Monday that it has booked Burton, whose resume includes "Roots," "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Reading Rainbow." The Comic-Con is set for Feb. 12-13.

Earlier this year, Burton lobbied on Twitter to host "Jeopardy," after longtime host Alex Trebek died. The show's producers had him on for a few episodes but did not give him the job, despite a groundswell of public support. He has since said that he is no longer interested, as the show already had to fire one of its two new permanent hosts, Mike Richards, after multiple reports of past sexist, racist and anti-Semitic comments on a podcast he hosted. Richards was also the show's executive producer.

Mayim Bialik, originally paired in rotation with Richards, and former show champion Ken Jennings now give the answers on weeknight broadcasts.

Variety magazine reported that Burton, appearing on "The Daily Show," said that the opportunities that arose after he began his "Jeopardy" campaign have been better than the hosting gig itself.

Comic-Con tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, at the Berglund Center box office and via biglickcomiccon.com.

— The Roanoke Times