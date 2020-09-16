Adam Rutledge celebrates CD release with Salem drive-in concert

“It almost feels like a rehearsal,” he said. “I know people are out there listening, but there is virtually no interaction. When the song is done, you can hear the cheering off in the distance. I hate to say that. I hope it doesn’t diminish the listeners’ experience, but everything just feels so separated.”

The stage is cordoned off from the audience as far back as the P.A. sound tech’s station. Beyond that point, cars can park, with enough room in between for them to get out chairs and coolers and enjoy their night, Rutledge said.

“But for us on stage, it’s sort of sterile, man,” he said. “It’s sort of fun, but it’s sterile.”

Rutledge is no stranger to excited Salem crowds. He was a 6-foot-3 shooting guard in 1999, when he led Salem High School’s basketball team to a state championship with a 17-point game and was selected for all-state honors. Rutledge signed to play at Roanoke College, but quit the summer after he graduated high school.

“That’s one thing I regret out of my life so far, is I didn’t hold up my deal to Coach [Page] Moir,” he said.