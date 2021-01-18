Age Matters: Benefits of COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks

Dear Dr. Camardi,
I asked my doctor one simple question about the COVID shot — “are you going to take it?” — and all I got for it was a bunch of bull and no answer. She took a real long time to say nothing. I’ve read where people with degrees say that they rushed all this vaccine approval through the government, and that the FDA is a bunch of “yes men” for the drug lobby, and that they don’t know if it’s really safe, and what happens if you get sick from the shot down the road? So — straight answer, yes or no — are you going to get the COVID shot?
— Chestertown, Maryland
Yes.
Why?
Because the risk of getting sick from the COVID-19 shot is more acceptable to me than the risk of not taking it, getting COVID-19 and dying.
It has already killed too many people I know.
But I understand the confusion. Surveys I have seen say that over 40% of people will not consider taking the vaccine for reasons ranging from fears about shot reaction to mistrust of the government.
Yet consider that this may well be the single most important decision many of us will be called upon to make in 2021 for ourselves and our families.
It’s not about you or me alone. It’s about all of us. It’s about all of us taking personal responsibility for the person next to us.
When I was in a foxhole, I knew that the people around me had my back and I had theirs. My “rights” to my space in that foxhole didn’t matter much if someone else was crowded out, exposed to danger and died as I asserted my “rights.”
We are all in this foxhole of a pandemic together. The reason why so many people are dying is that as a country we have a problem with putting others before ourselves. That we can’t wear a mask to protect ourselves and those around us without having a meltdown is a national disgrace. That we can’t postpone a family gathering that puts the very loved ones that we’re celebrating at risk for death is simple insanity.
But there is still time to do the right thing for the future. We have vaccines that can save lives.
They’re new and therein risky. So let’s break it down.
It’s true that if I take the vaccination, I may get pain where I got the shot, headaches, joint pain, fatigue, fever, chills or body aches. Interestingly enough, as I review the literature, those over the age of 65 tend to experience fewer side effects than younger age groups. While the reason for this is unclear, it does represent one more good reason to protect the most vulnerable age group. For others, the shot reaction is treatable, but COVID — not so much. As yet, nobody has died from the vaccine.
We can also take some degree of comfort in that feeling bad from the shot might actually be a sign that the vaccination is generating an immune response that is producing protection. This is an important topic that should be discussed with your doctor to define when the reaction might be too extreme and need treatment.
Equally true is that if I get sick with the coronavirus, especially at my age, odds are that I’ll be hooked up to a ventilator and wait to eventually die. Once contracted, COVID-19 is difficult to treat. Therefore, it’s foolish not to do everything you can to prevent it. To date, the death rate from coronavirus in the U.S. is approaching 400,000 souls and rising fast. Frankly, I think this is a travesty and we simply could have done better.
So my choices are a day or two of discomfort resting at home versus a prolonged death in the hospital hooked up to a ventilator.
For me, it’s just that simple. I’m taking the shot.
I have read everything I could get my hands on discussing the pros and cons of the different types of vaccines currently available to the public, as well as reflecting upon many of the public health challenges I have lived with and worked through over the past 40-some years from polio, HIV, SARS, measles, swine flu and hepatitis.
And after that analysis, when all is said and done, I’m still taking the shot.
Will there be issues along the way? Yes.
Will the vaccine be perfect? No.
Will some people get really sick from the shot and need medical care? Yes.
In any mass inoculation situation where millions of people need protection, some individuals will have an adverse reaction. This is to be expected. Anyone with a history of allergic reactions should get the vaccine at their doctor’s office, where the reaction can be cared for promptly instead of at a commercial outlet.
Can we bring this pandemic to an end if we inoculate enough people? Yes.
It’s called herd immunity, and it’s achieved when over 80% of the population has been vaccinated and the transmission rate trends toward zero. Keep in mind that even with the shot, we must continue with frequent handwashing, mask wearing and social distancing. It can take weeks for immunity to develop after vaccination, and people become immune at different rates.
So, to put this in stark human terms for a moment, given what I’ve shared with you, would I feel like a complete idiot if I didn’t take the shot and got sick from COVID-19?
Yes.