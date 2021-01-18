Age Matters: Benefits of COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks

It’s not about you or me alone. It’s about all of us. It’s about all of us taking personal responsibility for the person next to us.

When I was in a foxhole, I knew that the people around me had my back and I had theirs. My “rights” to my space in that foxhole didn’t matter much if someone else was crowded out, exposed to danger and died as I asserted my “rights.”

We are all in this foxhole of a pandemic together. The reason why so many people are dying is that as a country we have a problem with putting others before ourselves. That we can’t wear a mask to protect ourselves and those around us without having a meltdown is a national disgrace. That we can’t postpone a family gathering that puts the very loved ones that we’re celebrating at risk for death is simple insanity.

But there is still time to do the right thing for the future. We have vaccines that can save lives.

They’re new and therein risky. So let’s break it down.