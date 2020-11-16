Age Matters: Marijuana poses danger to heart

I’m 71 and in pretty good shape, except I’ve been getting a little — just a little — short of breath. Before all this started with my heart about two months ago, I was going about my business as usual. Then one morning I got a little chest pain. I went to my doctor, they did some tests and told me I needed to have my chest cracked and get new arteries or something like that. Come on! Now listen, I eat good and I’m careful about myself. My cholesterol is only 177, my blood pressure is 122/78, I’m thin, I don’t drink, I walk for miles, and I don’t smoke. All I’ve been doing is rolling weed once or twice a night since I was about 40 to relax because of my job. That’s legal around here. Everybody I know lights up all the time, and nobody says anything about their heart. I mean weed can’t do anything to you, right?