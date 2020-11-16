Age Matters: Marijuana poses danger to heart

Dear Dr. Camardi,
I’m 71 and in pretty good shape, except I’ve been getting a little — just a little — short of breath. Before all this started with my heart about two months ago, I was going about my business as usual. Then one morning I got a little chest pain. I went to my doctor, they did some tests and told me I needed to have my chest cracked and get new arteries or something like that. Come on! Now listen, I eat good and I’m careful about myself. My cholesterol is only 177, my blood pressure is 122/78, I’m thin, I don’t drink, I walk for miles, and I don’t smoke. All I’ve been doing is rolling weed once or twice a night since I was about 40 to relax because of my job. That’s legal around here. Everybody I know lights up all the time, and nobody says anything about their heart. I mean weed can’t do anything to you, right?
— Tallahassee, Florida
Either because of effective marketing or simple ignorance, marijuana has been given the benefit of the doubt for many years about potential health repercussions from prolonged use. Many people cling to the belief that pot is harmless, particularly because doctors have prescribed medical marijuana for a variety of diseases. However, readers of this space know the risks and dangers inherent to any prescribed drug. And as marijuana becomes legal in many states, studies have begun to document its specific dangers.
Decriminalization of marijuana was the right and proper course to take, but with its legality comes responsibility. Pot is not a toy, and its use can have long-term health consequences. Recently, this position was supported by Robertson’s group at the American Heart Association in a paper published in the journal Circulation. The AHA clearly states in the article that Americans should not smoke or vape pot due to potential heart damage. Further, the study goes on to warn that pot usage can trigger heart attacks and strokes, and has the potential to interact dangerously with other drugs.
I’m going to repeat a statement I’ve made in the past that garnered a lot of response from shocked readers: There is no quality control with street-bought pot. It may contain unknown and unclean chemicals, and if there’s an issue with a purchase from the street corner, good luck getting any redress from your local neighborhood drug dealer.
Smoking pot can be just as lethal as smoking cigarettes. Our lungs were designed only for clean, fresh air. Anything else can damage them. This includes vaping, pipe smoking, cigars and anything else you heat up and burn to create smoke for inhalation. Some of these chemicals are not yet completely understood, but it’s becoming clear that every puff damages the lungs, blood vessels and heart. It remains to be seen if the cancer risk associated with cigarette smoking exists with other inhaled substances.
I would encourage you to speak to a physician you trust and seek help in quitting pot. This is especially important now as you may be facing a surgical procedure, and smoking cessation in any form will help with your recovery. Quitting may be difficult, as studies have suggested that addiction to pot might be worse than tobacco addiction. The “high” of weed is a seductive moment, but the bill for it comes due years later in the ICU.
Now is the time to focus on your future. The good news is that all the other heart disease factors you described are in your favor. That’s a great foundation to build on. I hope that you work closely with your doctor, seek the aid of an addiction specialist, and follow a prescribed course of therapy to rid yourself of marijuana addiction. It can be done. It needs to be done. I wish you the best of luck in getting it done.
