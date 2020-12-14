Age Matters: Seniors must come to terms with substance abuse

Dear Dr. Camardi,
I’m of the boomer generation, and all I see are me and my friends getting loaded all the time. They are on some pretty heavy-duty drugs. Then on the weekend, we smoke some weed and have some drinks. I just think we’re all so damn bored with things that we might as well get stoned. There’s nothing better to do.
But it’s beginning not to be fun anymore. I feel like hell for days after. I took a hard look at myself after your article last month, and I can’t go on like this. I can’t believe I’m just coming to the realization of it all. But I think it’s a godawful mess.
— Abingdon
Kudos to you for wanting to make a positive change for the new year. Make sure you get the guidance of your doctor on how to do it safely.
Many years ago, when I first noticed the issue of senior substance abuse, I had a really tough time coming to grips with it. A pattern had emerged as I was called in by various surgical subspecialties to perform medical consultations on patients before surgery.
These patients were high-functioning people in their 60s to late 70s going about their normal lives until they needed a surgical procedure performed. But in taking medical histories, I found that the patients with known or suspected sleep apnea often used different substances to stay asleep. Many of them had combined alcohol with marijuana for years. Some combined sleeping pills with alcohol. There were those who did all three to self-medicate their condition. Others with chronic pain conditions — for which they were given opiate medications — smoked pot with a glass of wine they used to swallow their sleeping pill every night for years on end.
There was also a common thread of a different kind of pain that ran through many of these patients’ lives: the loss of a spouse though death or divorce. As I worked further, I found that substance abuse was a means of dealing with their loss.
Although these people were perfectly forthcoming about their problems with me, a physician they had never seen before, none of them had told their family physician of years. I warned the physicians who cared for these patients and discussed the dangers of respiratory suppression and abnormal preoperative laboratory values linked to their self-medication, but very little changed. I even wrote an article about it and spoke about it at medical conferences with no tangible result.
Thankfully, the attitude toward this problem is beginning to change. According to some estimates, substance abuse in people older than 50 could affect upwards of 6 million people in 2021. Shockingly, this estimate has doubled in over a decade. Back in the day, there were more than a few patients who were angry with me for making trouble about their habits, while more than one of my colleagues thought I was too overly concerned. I begged to differ then, and I beg to differ now.
We are losing an important opportunity to intervene in a dangerous process that is underestimated and underreported. What compounds all of this is that most patients really don’t want their lifestyle to change no matter the risks down the road. Unfortunately, alcohol can worsen high blood pressure, diabetes, dementia and depression. I have seen suspected suicides occur as a result of alcohol abuse. And we already know the ill effects of smoking marijuana.
If a person is having more than one drink per day, especially in combination with illicit drugs and/or prescribed drugs, he or she should be evaluated. Each person’s journey through aging is deeply personal, so this evaluation must be done in a caring and nonjudgmental way.
Thus, the path to stopping a person’s risky behaviors starts with family. Intervening must be done with patience and tact to cut through the denial and “little white lies.” Family members will probably fail more than once and face anger from their loved one. Trust me, though. It’s a discussion worth having. As a rule, a person abusing substances will not go to the doctor on their own to face the issue. A loving family member usually brings the person to the doctor for further help. The patient will have to face the issue sooner or later. Don’t let them wait till after the damage is done.
And on that note, what could be more topical than to wish one and all a very happy (and sober) holiday season!
Thank you for the privilege of sharing another fascinating year with you discussing the issues of the day surrounding our health. The year gone by has certainly been a challenging and painful one. Further challenges are in store, to be sure, but we’ll get through them together. God bless, and stay safe.
