Age Matters: Seniors must come to terms with substance abuse

Dear Dr. Camardi,

I’m of the boomer generation, and all I see are me and my friends getting loaded all the time. They are on some pretty heavy-duty drugs. Then on the weekend, we smoke some weed and have some drinks. I just think we’re all so damn bored with things that we might as well get stoned. There’s nothing better to do.

But it’s beginning not to be fun anymore. I feel like hell for days after. I took a hard look at myself after your article last month, and I can’t go on like this. I can’t believe I’m just coming to the realization of it all. But I think it’s a godawful mess.

— Abingdon

Kudos to you for wanting to make a positive change for the new year. Make sure you get the guidance of your doctor on how to do it safely.

Many years ago, when I first noticed the issue of senior substance abuse, I had a really tough time coming to grips with it. A pattern had emerged as I was called in by various surgical subspecialties to perform medical consultations on patients before surgery.