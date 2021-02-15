Age Matters: The time to quit drinking is now

Dear Dr. Camardi,
I thought you were full of bull for the longest time for saying that drinking a few beers after work or downing a couple of shots at some boring party is somehow bad for you. But I saw that letter from the person who said their garbage can looks like a bottle dump on Monday mornings, and it got me to thinking because that’s what it’s like around here, too. So show me how quitting drinking is going to be better for me because I still don’t want to believe it.
— Hazleton, Pennsylvania
A Happy New Year to you and all. Keep in mind that if you are going to quit drinking, first consult with your doctor on how to do it safely.
To get started, let’s consider something that has nothing to do with your physical health, but rather financial health. If you quit drinking alcohol, you’ll be richer! Spending money on alcohol is like throwing money out the window with both hands. You’ll pay ridiculous amounts of money trying to manage the long-term damage that it does to your health.
Don’t sit there and think that you’ll just have a good time now and worry about long-term effects later. It would break your heart to look into the eyes of the patients I have cared for over the years and tell them that the damage done by years of drinking is irreparable. Sadly, those “good times” never come up in the conversation.
Trust me, if alcohol was really good for you, I’d tell you so and then lay out the information as I know it. Finally, I would do it myself. But the information does not support the consumption of alcohol, and I don’t drink.
First, let’s define some aspects of the discussion that always trip people up: amounts and frequency. A glass of wine is considered to be 5 oz., a glass of beer is 12 oz., and a cocktail is 1.5 oz. If we’re realistic, most people don’t measure out their alcohol before they drink it. These figures serve as guidelines and can help us understand the relatively small amounts of alcohol that can cause damage to not just the liver but other organ systems, as well.
In terms of frequency, many medical workers now believe that drinking just one of these servings per night classifies a person as a heavy drinker. This may be shocking, especially since some of us still adhere to the notion that a glass of wine at night is good for the heart. Yes, that theory has gained support from the medical profession over time, but new data show that alcohol can in fact cause heart damage resulting in irregular hearth rhythms. These in turn can lead to stroke or other health problems.
To me, there is an even more insidious effect of consuming alcohol. It damages the immune system, and we all need fully effective and functioning immune systems, especially nowadays.
Research is still in the early stages, but the data as I see it demonstrates that alcohol can damage our body’s ability to fight off infection in three ways. First, it weakens the immunity we have already developed over time and slows the body’s ability to identify a threat and mount an early response to infection. Second, alcohol itself can cause inflammation by creating a “leaky gut” situation in our bowels, which allows microscopic organisms to flow out of the intestinal barrier and into the bloodstream. And, finally, alcohol can weaken the response time of immune cells, allowing certain organisms to grow into a more powerful immune threat.
Given the current environment, these ill effects should clearly be avoided. But wait, there’s more. Studies have shown repeatedly that a person’s quality of sleep is improved dramatically after alcohol cessation. You may think a drink at night relaxes you to sleep, but it actually shortens your REM cycle, making you feel groggy in the morning.
Stopping alcohol will also allow you to have a more positive outlook. Alcohol is a depressant, and studies have shown convincingly that long-term use can lead to depression and anxiety. Alcohol also contains “empty calories” due to the number of sugars that go into making a drink, so stopping could help you lose weight, feel less bloated and look better.
If there were any upside to drinking, I’d share my opinion with you and support it with data. I’d even drink myself.