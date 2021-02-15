Age Matters: The time to quit drinking is now

Dear Dr. Camardi,

I thought you were full of bull for the longest time for saying that drinking a few beers after work or downing a couple of shots at some boring party is somehow bad for you. But I saw that letter from the person who said their garbage can looks like a bottle dump on Monday mornings, and it got me to thinking because that’s what it’s like around here, too. So show me how quitting drinking is going to be better for me because I still don’t want to believe it.

— Hazleton, Pennsylvania

A Happy New Year to you and all. Keep in mind that if you are going to quit drinking, first consult with your doctor on how to do it safely.

To get started, let’s consider something that has nothing to do with your physical health, but rather financial health. If you quit drinking alcohol, you’ll be richer! Spending money on alcohol is like throwing money out the window with both hands. You’ll pay ridiculous amounts of money trying to manage the long-term damage that it does to your health.