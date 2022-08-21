Alexander Black House exhibit starts Aug. 30

Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation announces “Trace Elements: An Installation by Artists Amanda Lechner and Michael Borowski,” on exhibit from Aug. 30 to Sept. 28 in the Alexander Black House main galleries, located at 204 Draper Road SW. The public is invited to a reception for the new show on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. Music and refreshments will be provided.

Local artists Lechner and Borowski were invited by BM&CF to create an art installation responding to objects in the museum’s collection. The resulting collaboration is a conversation between their art and museum artifacts, as well as items from the Virginia Tech Geoscience Museum and the New River Valley area environment. Lechner’s paintings, created using handmade ink from locally collected walnuts, oak gall and collected oxidized iron, engage with Borowski’s series of cyanotypes processed using the water from Yellow Sulphur Springs in Christiansburg. Both artists’ works reflect on time, place and materials, connecting with the spaces, archives, human history, built environments and geologic history of Southwestern Virginia.