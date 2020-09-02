Allman Betts Band to play Dr Pepper Park next month

A band of southern music princes is returning to Southwest Virginia.

Allman Betts Band is scheduled for an Oct. 24 date at Dr Pepper Park. It will be the third time in the region for the band, whose principals — Devon Allman and Duane Betts — are sons of Allman Brothers Band icons Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts. The scion band’s bassist, Berry Duane Oakley Jr., is the ABB founding bassist’s son.

It’s not simply a pivot on some famous fathers’ names. Devon Allman and Duane Betts, friends for decades, are writing and recording critically approved songs. The band’s debut album, “Down to the River,” debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes rock chart. Follow-up disc “Bless Your Heart” dropped on Aug. 28.

Tickets are $25 advance and $25 day of show general admission, $49 for the pit and $99 for the VIP skybox. Presale to Dr Pepper Park’s email subscribers is 8 a.m. Friday. Tickets go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday. Find them at DrPepperPark.com.

The opening act is to be announced.

Allman Betts Band played Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center in June 2019 and The Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg about five months later. The group played “CBS This Morning” in July. See and hear the band play “Magnolia Road” via cbsn.ws/34hYC4E.

