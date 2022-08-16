Annual Heritage Day returns to Christiansburg Aug. 20

The Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s Heritage Day Festival is back, bigger and better than ever before! The event will take place in downtown Christiansburg on East Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Live music headlined by the Jared Stout Band and a beer garden featuring a brand-new history beer are among the new additions to the street festival. The museum is also bringing back many favorites, including a hay wagon to transport families from downtown to the museum’s old location and back. With more than 25 children’s activities, a petting zoo, arts and crafters, and live music, there is something for everyone at this unique street festival.

The Jared Stout Band will play from 11a.m. to 1p.m. Other musicians include John and Kathie Hollandsworth, Douglas Connor, American Roots and Leslie Brooks throughout the day. Pizza, snacks and drinks will be served throughout the day as well.

In partnership with Iron Tree Brewing Co., the museum is pleased to debut and feature a brand-new beer that will be premiered exclusively at the festival. This first-time release is called the L&M Rifle Ale, inspired by local history right here in Montgomery County. The name is inspired by the Lewis-McHenry Duel fought in Christiansburg in 1808.

Street vendors will be selling or demonstrating their crafts, which includes hand-made jewelry, home and bath goods, weaving, woodworking, folk art, bee keeping, letter press and so much more. For a complete list of vendors, please visit https://montgomerymuseum.org/events/heritage-day/.

The museum will be open all day and hold a silent auction with more than 80 items in the recently opened facility at 4 E. Main St. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the museum’s new location on the Town Square to participate in the silent auction and view the art and history exhibits.

