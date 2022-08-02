Arts and music fair coming to Wytheville Aug. 27

'Round the Mountain Artisan Network has partnered with the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums and The Crooked Road to create the Southwest Virginia Arts and Music Fair, set to take place Saturday, Aug. 27.

The event, which is free to attend, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Willowbrook Homestead Museum, located at 1125 Tazewell St. in Wytheville.

The Southwest Virginia Arts and Music Fair will feature live historical demonstrations of blacksmiths, woodsmiths, gunsmiths, weavers and more. Artisans from 'Round the Mountain and throughout the region will have handcrafted art booths set up. Attendees can also enjoy music, sponsored by The Crooked Road, throughout the day, while refreshments will be available from various food trucks that will be on hand.

Parking for the event is at the Wytheville Visitors Center, located adjacent to the museum property at 975 Tazewell St.

The event will be taking applications from artisans and food vendors through Aug. 20.

‘Round the Mountain is a nonprofit organization created in 2005 to promote the rich craft and culture of the region by assisting the artisan community with marketing, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities. Funding partners include the Virginia Department of Community and Housing Development, the Virginia Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Commission, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts. ‘Round the Mountain serves the counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe and the cities of Bristol, Galax, Norton, and Radford.

To learn more, or to register as a vendor, please visit https://swvaartsandmusicfair.com/.

- Submitted by Friends of Southwest Virginia