'A Christmas Story,' at Mill Mountain Theatre, brings back good memories

His alter ego, the young Ralphie, is played with gentle warmth and subtle humor by Calan Johnson. Patrons will nod in recognition during scenes such as struggling with writer’s block while working on his homework theme, and sympathize with his dashed hopes as he becomes ever more certain that he’s not going to get what he wants for Christmas.

Inside the house on Cleveland Street, Mother (Julia VanderVeen) pads around the kitchen helping the Old Man (Scott Watson) solve his mail-in puzzle contests at the same time as she labors to put food on the table and keep tabs on Ralphie’s kid brother, Randy — adorably portrayed by Eve McLoney. (Lacking the electronic program, I was unaware of this casting twist.) For his part, the Old Man blusters about the furnace (“It’s a clinker!”), swears maniacally about the Bumpasses’ dogs, and rhapsodizes about the anticipated turkey dinner. Both adults infuse their characters with an easy campiness reminiscent of their screen counterparts.