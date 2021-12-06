'A Christmas Story,' at Mill Mountain Theatre, brings back good memories

If you’re already anticipating the annual “24 Hours of ‘A Christmas Story’” television marathon on Christmas Eve, you might consider getting a jump on it at Mill Mountain Theatre, which has its own marathon run of the stage play this month. MMT presented it in 2017 and brought it back by popular demand, having opened the play on Wednesday and continuing through Dec. 23.
As fans know, “A Christmas Story” is based mostly on humorist Jean Shepherd’s sublimely titled semi-fictional 1966 book “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash,” with a few elements from some of his other writings added to the mix. The movie was released in November 1983, and enjoyed modest success in theaters at the time, but repeated TV airings over the years have generated a devoted following.
The stage play adaptation, written in 2000, flips the structure of the movie. On screen, the grown-up Ralph Parker narrates occasionally in background voice-overs, but in the play the narrator is a central character, a la the Stage Manager in Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” and the action unfolds around his remembrances.
The play makes great hay of Shepherd’s prolific wit, incorporating a number of clever lines and funny passages that were not in the film. The expanded narrative gives the engaging veteran actor Timothy Booth a lot of script to deliver, and he does so with great verve.
His alter ego, the young Ralphie, is played with gentle warmth and subtle humor by Calan Johnson. Patrons will nod in recognition during scenes such as struggling with writer’s block while working on his homework theme, and sympathize with his dashed hopes as he becomes ever more certain that he’s not going to get what he wants for Christmas.
Inside the house on Cleveland Street, Mother (Julia VanderVeen) pads around the kitchen helping the Old Man (Scott Watson) solve his mail-in puzzle contests at the same time as she labors to put food on the table and keep tabs on Ralphie’s kid brother, Randy — adorably portrayed by Eve McLoney. (Lacking the electronic program, I was unaware of this casting twist.) For his part, the Old Man blusters about the furnace (“It’s a clinker!”), swears maniacally about the Bumpasses’ dogs, and rhapsodizes about the anticipated turkey dinner. Both adults infuse their characters with an easy campiness reminiscent of their screen counterparts.
Outside, Ralphie trudges through the life of a WWII-era Midwest school kid with his pals Flick (Jack Swank) and Schwartz (Drew D’Alessandro), while trying to avoid the menacing neighborhood bully Scut Farkus (Will McLoney). All three have a natural stage presence and seem to have fun with their roles. Meanwhile, Emily Mower as Helen and Belle McNamara as Esther Jane bring some distaff balance to the gang, with Esther Jane even providing a potential love interest for a reluctant Ralphie. Several vignettes find these kids sitting in a classroom, where Kayla Ryan Walsh does some scene-stealing work as the teacher, Miss Shields.
(A program note: Griffin Shaver is credited as Jr. Associate Director/Male Swing. Creative Director of Public Relations Ian Ridgway explains that Griffin, who appeared in the 2017 production, goes on in the event one of the boys in the cast can’t. Meanwhile, he has been volunteering with MMT and learning about directing from Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole.)
A medium-sized crowd turned out for the Dec. 1 performance, and all seemed ready for their “Christmas Story” fix. One audience member was overheard muttering “Don’t do it!” in anticipation of Flick sticking his tongue to the frozen lamp post, and all regularly applauded after each familiar scene.
Not surprisingly, audiences can also look forward to MMT’s trademark technical and design excellence. The two-level house interior is spot-on, while the changing set pieces — including the classroom, the family car, and Santa’s department store slide — arrive and depart with deft precision, and several musical selections are used to good effect in this non-musical production.
The play is on the long-ish side, about 2 hours and 20 minutes, including intermission. Despite the overall length, young patrons should enjoy the ebullient kid energy on the stage, and adults will bask in their memories of this holiday favorite, or add a new favorite to their list. As Poole writes in the program notes, come “celebrate the little Ralphie in all of us!”