'Afrofuturism' at Taubman showcases design work of Oscar-winner Ruth E. Carter of 'Black Panther' and decades more

You needn’t have seen “Black Panther” to envision the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, wearing his imposing, form-fitting bodysuit. Such is the power of costume design when it resonates so strongly with its subject. This now-iconic garment is one of several from “Black Panther” and among many displays in the new Taubman exhibit. Separate vignettes feature other Carter credits, including “Selma,” “Coming 2 America” and the television miniseries “Roots.”

“What drew me to her was seeing the amount of research she does,” guest curator Julia Long said. “She really dives into the world of the characters she’s [designing].”

The exhibit took about a year to develop, starting in Pittsburgh in 2018, shortly after “Black Panther” hit theaters. The movie’s powerful story and blockbuster success raised public awareness of Carter’s art. Given the timing, Long calls the exhibit “kind of a quarantine project.” It debuted in December 2020 at the Savannah College of Art and Design’s SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, in Atlanta. Its organizers set out to create an exhibit that could travel, and when Taubman Museum Executive Director Cindy Petersen saw what had taken shape at SCAD, she set out to bring it to Roanoke.

“We wanted to be the first” traveling stop, she said.