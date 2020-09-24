Arts & Extras: Attic Productions shares theater videos, looks to anniversary season 'take two'

Originally from Wise County, Geraldine Lawson earned an English degree at Hollins College and a master’s degree in theater from Virginia Tech. During a 1995 gathering at her dinner table, she and a group of friends decided to form Attic Productions. She became the founding president.

At first they rehearsed in churches and performed in schools. The productions regularly filled seats. “Geraldine had her finger on the pulse of Botetourt County. She knew her audience,” Katerina Yancey said.

In 2005, the group broke ground on what would be a $1.8 million theater built on 7 acres along U.S. 220. A $300,000 state grant assisted with the project. Lawson did not live to see it finished. She died in October 2006 after a breast cancer diagnosis.

She was, however, the first person to set foot on the stage in the D. Geraldine Lawson Performing Arts Center. “Geraldine went to the building when it was under construction, her mother was with her. They were the only ones there in the auditorium at the time. Geraldine made her way up to the stage and gave her opening speech. I wish I had been able to hear it,” Yancey said.