Arts & Extras: Award-winning artist from Roanoke illustrates ABCs from Lil Nas X

It’s not his first artistic collaboration with a celebrity. In 2015 and 2016, he illustrated the three picture books in the “Little Shaq” series created by National Basketball Association legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Prior to working on “Little Shaq,” Taylor had only one book published, “When the Beat Was Born: DJ Kool Herc and the Creation of Hip Hop,” written by Laban Carrick Hill. For his work on “When the Beat Was Born,” the American Library Association bestowed Taylor with the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Award.

“I think that’s how they found me,” Taylor said, referring to Shaq’s publishers.

“When the Beat Was Born” also won the Texas Bluebonnet Award in 2016, an award designed to encourage Texas children to read. Montgomery County author Tom Angleberger’s “The Strange Case of Origami Yoda” won that same award in 2012.

Taylor has had a penchant for drawing since he was very young, although he wasn’t necessarily aiming for a career in picture books. “I have a stack of sketchbooks in my mom’s basement from elementary school that she probably wants me to take out of there,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve always been interested in animation and cartoons and comics and things like that.”