Arts & Extras: Blue Ridge Nightmares haunt final arts column

The Roanoke Industrial Center could stand an exorcism this Halloween, or at least a call to the Ghostbusters. There’s a space inside the empty shell of the old American Viscose factory that’s haunted as heck. I’d word it in stronger terms, but this is, after all, a family newspaper.
Blue Ridge Nightmares has taken up residence inside a 60,000-square foot former warehouse at 1910 9th Street S.E. The walk-through Halloween attraction is the latest venture into popular entertainment from Center in the Square — following the precedent established by the Roanoke Pinball Museum, the Starcade vintage arcade game parlor, and Illuminights, the holiday lights walking trail at Explore Park.
To put fangs on the scares, Center enlisted makeup effects wizard Anthony Giordano, a New Jersey native whose credits include “Spider-Man 2,” “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” and 16 years of FX for “Saturday Night Live,” as well as work for Broadway productions. If you’re on Instagram, check out his creepy concoctions at @anthonygiordanofx.
Blue Ridge Nightmares continues through Oct. 31. The attraction is open Thursdays through Sundays, with tours beginning at 7 p.m. and $20-$50 admission. Saturdays and Sundays offer “Not-So-Scary Behind-the-Scenes Matinee” tours at 4 p.m., for a $12 fee.
Tickets to Blue Ridge Nightmares, and an amusingly horrifying safety instruction video, can be found at centerinthesquare.org/blue-ridge-nightmares.
Afghan crisis art auction
The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Refugee and Immigrant Association intends to hold a silent art auction to raise funds that will support the Roanoke Refugee Partnership and assist with the resettlement of Afghan refugees. Blacksburg artist Jane Lillian Vance is one of the participants.
The auction will start 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at Fork in the Alley, 2123 Crystal Spring Ave S.W. in Roanoke, with live music beginning at 5 p.m.
Artists wishing to donate work for the auction should contact David Trinkle at dbtrinkl@vt.edu or Courtney Powell at cbrakes@vt.edu. Wednesday is the deadline for donations.
Goodbye and hello
For more than 12 years, I’ve had the joy of working one of the best gigs the Roanoke Valley could possibly offer. Imagine, if you will, getting paid by the hour to visit museums and galleries, attend play and concert rehearsals, then go back to the office and write about what you saw and heard.
That was my job!
Of course, in truth, there was a lot more to it than that. Untold hours poring over form 990s — the public tax documents that most nonprofit organizations are required to file — and conversing with figures of note in the arts community about what was going right, what was going wrong, what was coming up. Rushing to write stories when a cultural organization closed and writing even more as at least some of those organizations made comebacks.
Occasional trips to la la land were also part and parcel — for example, back when I was maintaining a regular blog in addition to this column, I’d once in a while be accused by an anonymous commentator of getting secret payments from the Taubman Museum of Art just because I wrote items about their exhibitions. What could I do but laugh and shake my head? It’s a strange world and there are strange people in it.
Those things were a small price to pay for all the time I got to spend with artists, writers, musicians, actors, directors, producers, curators and more, talking to them about how and why they did the things they did.
In 2019, marking the 10th anniversary of my time in charge of the Arts & Extras column, I wrote a massive feature package about the decade of Southwest Virginia arts and culture history I had the privilege of chronicling. In May, I produced another massive story accounting for how the region’s arts and culture organizations dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
Those stories aren’t the kind that attract impulse clicks, but they were important and I wanted to make sure they were told for the record.
Though I am exiting this space, I’m not really going away. I wrote these words during my second day as editorial page editor for The Roanoke Times. (My amazing and inimitable predecessor, Dwayne Yancey, earned the occasional mention in this arts column because of his own prowess as a playwright.)
I am incredibly honored that the powers that be at this newspaper chose me for this role. Watch for me in those pages.
Reflecting back on my years covering the arts, I find myself meditating on a Taubman Museum exhibition from 2014, “Allegory of No Region,” a collection of brightly surreal and evocative paintings by Roanoke artist Bill Rutherfoord.
Rather than look to major art hubs like New York for validation, Rutherfoord asserted that it was crucial for Southwest Virginia communities to evolve and promote their own artistic identities. Based on my experiences week in and week out, we’re well on the way.
There’s been many changes at The Roanoke Times in recent weeks, with former music reporter Tad Dickens now the features editor and more announcements to come. Moving forward, please send all your tips about arts and culture events and topics to extra@roanoke.com.