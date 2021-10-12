Arts & Extras: Blue Ridge Nightmares haunt final arts column

Occasional trips to la la land were also part and parcel — for example, back when I was maintaining a regular blog in addition to this column, I’d once in a while be accused by an anonymous commentator of getting secret payments from the Taubman Museum of Art just because I wrote items about their exhibitions. What could I do but laugh and shake my head? It’s a strange world and there are strange people in it.

Those things were a small price to pay for all the time I got to spend with artists, writers, musicians, actors, directors, producers, curators and more, talking to them about how and why they did the things they did.

In 2019, marking the 10th anniversary of my time in charge of the Arts & Extras column, I wrote a massive feature package about the decade of Southwest Virginia arts and culture history I had the privilege of chronicling. In May, I produced another massive story accounting for how the region’s arts and culture organizations dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Those stories aren’t the kind that attract impulse clicks, but they were important and I wanted to make sure they were told for the record.