Arts & Extras: Bowen Yang leads Moss Art Center's virtual fall season

She noted that $10 is a modest price, and essentially covers an entire household should they choose to watch from home. Some performers, like Yang, will engage directly with the audience — viewers will have the opportunity to type questions that the moderator can then pass along.

An eighth performance, “Hip-Hop Dance Breakdown” by New York-based choreographer Ephrat Asherie, is free to all. All shows are free to Virginia Tech students.

“Many of these were actually planned as live performances,” Waalkes said. “There was a lot of juggling that had to happen. [Programming director] Margaret Lawrence worked really hard in conversation with each of these artists.”

Singer and former Carolina Chocolate Drops cellist Leyla McCalla was added to the programming after it went all-virtual. She will perform live from New Orleans on Sept. 25.

Most of the shows will run about an hour. The theater piece that concluded the lineup, “The Believers Are but Brothers” by British playwright Javaad Alipoor, will be a full-length one-man show livestreamed from a stage in the United Kingdom.