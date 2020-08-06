Arts & Extras: Bowen Yang leads Moss Art Center's virtual fall season

Bowen Yang, the first Chinese American to join the cast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” originally had an appearance in Blacksburg on the books as a part of the Moss Arts Center’s upcoming performance season.
Yang will still take part in the center’s programming — in fact, the 29-year-old Brooklyn-based writer-comedian will provide the season opener Aug. 26 — but he’ll be doing it from home. “It’s great that he was willing and able to flip that into a livestream for us,” said Moss Executive Director Ruth Waalkes.
Thursday, the center announced its HomeStage performance lineup, a new, all-virtual performance season necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings that the state has imposed in response. Spanning classical, samba, Americana and Appalachian music, and theater, too, all seven performances will be live, designed specifically to be presented online, and shown exclusively by the Moss.
They’ll also only be available to those who purchase $10 tickets, or $60 season tickets, with the funds intended to help offset artist fees. An additional $100 “Fall Access Fan(fare)” level is available for people inclined to give more to the artists.
“The entire performing arts field is obviously suffering,” Waalkes said. “We feel it’s very important to continue to support artists and their work. We’re kind of all in this together.”
She noted that $10 is a modest price, and essentially covers an entire household should they choose to watch from home. Some performers, like Yang, will engage directly with the audience — viewers will have the opportunity to type questions that the moderator can then pass along.
An eighth performance, “Hip-Hop Dance Breakdown” by New York-based choreographer Ephrat Asherie, is free to all. All shows are free to Virginia Tech students.
“Many of these were actually planned as live performances,” Waalkes said. “There was a lot of juggling that had to happen. [Programming director] Margaret Lawrence worked really hard in conversation with each of these artists.”
Singer and former Carolina Chocolate Drops cellist Leyla McCalla was added to the programming after it went all-virtual. She will perform live from New Orleans on Sept. 25.
Most of the shows will run about an hour. The theater piece that concluded the lineup, “The Believers Are but Brothers” by British playwright Javaad Alipoor, will be a full-length one-man show livestreamed from a stage in the United Kingdom.
“We wanted to make sure that we had a good cultural diversity as well,” Waalkes said. “A big part of our programming has always been the engagement stuff that we do.” The artists, wherever they are in the world, will be able to hold Zoom sessions with students. “We’ll be able to have programming that will be livestreamed for schools.”
In some ways, the livestream model is more convenient for working with artists. “We’re not bound to the time or the days that they’re actually here.”
The season only spans from Aug. 26 to Nov. 6, leaving room for Moss staff to make decisions about December and spring 2021 programming, and whether to hold live stage performances. With pandemic precautions still in place, the center needs to weigh the effects of reduced seating capacity in the theater, and how to let attendees enter and leave while maintaining social distancing. The safety of the artists has to be considered as well, Waalkes said.
While the fate of live performances remains up in the air for the moment, on Sept. 10, the Moss Arts Center will allow the public to return to its art galleries, Waalkes said. “We will expect people to wear masks and we’ll have crowd control and all of that.”
