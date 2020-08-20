Arts & Extras: Collages capture meditations in isolation

In some instances she took photos of her original, enlarged them and reproduced them as prints so the details would be better visible on the gallery wall. She took inspiration from her studies of Japanese Zen gardens and floral arrangements, with their minimalist compositions and their way of “representing nature with nature, which we don’t really have an equivalent for in the West.” The collages are meant to look like natural objects, even though the cutting alters the images into something unfamiliar.

The show’s title references the writings of Thich Nhat Hanh, a Buddhist poet and peace activist from Vietnam, and his descriptions of finding solitude within. “It seemed to correlate perfectly with what happened where everyone had to quarantine. Some of the titles in the show, they correspond to what happened everywhere between February and July.”

One piece, called “Why Are We Dying?” she started the day she heard the news about the death of George Floyd in May in Minneapolis, the tragedy that sparked nationwide protests against police brutality. Another piece is titled “Flatten the Curve,” a phrase often repeated by health officials stressing the need for social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.