Arts & Extras: Collages capture meditations in isolation

The connection between Lacey Leonard’s scenic collages and recent upheavals like the COVID-19 pandemic might not be obvious at a glance.
Some of her works resemble computer-generated graphs, a trick of the eye caused by the regular precision of the cuts made to the photos she uses. All are hand cut and hand pasted.
The show that gathers them, “Island of Self,” will be on display in Alexander/Heath Contemporary gallery in Roanoke until Sept. 25. The gallery is open by appointment only.
The concept behind the exhibition comes from the Appalachian Trail hike from Georgia to Maine that Leonard undertook in 2016, before she moved to the Roanoke Valley. The 26-year-old Houston native and Virginia Commonwealth University graduate works at Roanoke College’s Olin Hall Galleries as assistant gallery director.
When the pandemic-related shutdowns started, “I had so much time at home, so I started sitting down with these papers and I became really interested in the idea of interrupting the horizon line.” She saw it as a metaphor for her experience hiking through the mountains. “As your body is moving across, essentially, the horizon line, you’re always interrupting that space.”
“As I started working, all the way towards the end, I think that the lines became more like frequencies or music, and they started to be more informed by how I was feeling.” Most of the 35 pieces feature images cut into 1/8-inch strips. Even though she began with photographs, three of the collages ended up completely abstract, which Leonard said seemed more like painting.
In some instances she took photos of her original, enlarged them and reproduced them as prints so the details would be better visible on the gallery wall. She took inspiration from her studies of Japanese Zen gardens and floral arrangements, with their minimalist compositions and their way of “representing nature with nature, which we don’t really have an equivalent for in the West.” The collages are meant to look like natural objects, even though the cutting alters the images into something unfamiliar.
The show’s title references the writings of Thich Nhat Hanh, a Buddhist poet and peace activist from Vietnam, and his descriptions of finding solitude within. “It seemed to correlate perfectly with what happened where everyone had to quarantine. Some of the titles in the show, they correspond to what happened everywhere between February and July.”
One piece, called “Why Are We Dying?” she started the day she heard the news about the death of George Floyd in May in Minneapolis, the tragedy that sparked nationwide protests against police brutality. Another piece is titled “Flatten the Curve,” a phrase often repeated by health officials stressing the need for social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“It’s hard to know which emergency to address first because it’s all so important,” she said. The process of creating the work for her show helped her cope with the stress. “It’s like all I can do is just sit here and glue strips of paper down because I can’t physically do anything else. I’m so mentally distracted and overwhelmed.” The collages “became more like a meditation.”
She worked without being certain the show would be allowed to open under state guidelines for social gatherings. “We didn’t know until essentially the day of,” she said. The reaction at the opening reception Aug. 7 made it clear to her that the people who came out “desperately needed to see something hopeful, or to see something that wasn’t news, or to see something that was an image that we’d never seen before, and I realized the human quality in that, more than I ever have before.”
For more information on “Island of Self,” call Alexander/Heath Contemporary at 607-226-2473, email hettig@alexander-heath.com or visit http://alexander-heath.com. For more about the artist, visit laceyleonard.space.
Healing Ceiling
The Taubman Museum of Art and Carilion Clinic joined forces for the Healing Ceiling Tiles program, in which fourth- and fifth-graders from Boones Mill, Fishburn Park, Garden City and Morningside elementary schools and the Temple Emanuel Teen Youth Group painted more than 100 ceiling tiles with colorful designs. The art was created before the COVID-19 shutdowns.
The tiles will remain on view through Aug. 30 at the Taubman Museum, after which they’ll be installed in Carilion’s Children’s Hospital. The museum is hosting online voting for a People’s Choice Award. Sunday will be the last day you can vote. For more information and to view the online gallery, visit taubmanmuseum.org/carilion-clinic-healing-ceiling-tiles.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!