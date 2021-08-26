Arts & Extras: Dorothy Gillespie sculptures brighten Hollins museum

The brightly painted, flower-like sculptures of the late Roanoke native Dorothy Gillespie lead a trio of new in-person exhibitions on display inside the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University.

Gillespie was best known for her outdoor sculptures and public art — including works that can still be found at Radford University and inside Roanoke’s Center in the Square — “but she also created works for home viewing and private and personal personal collections, so we got a combination of those works,” said Laura Jane Ramsburg, the museum’s assistant director.

Anyone familiar with Gillespie’s career will instantly recognize her signature style, with vibrant-hued aluminum ribbons arranged in starbursts or bent so that they appear to flutter in a breeze.

Yet “Dorothy Gillespie: Tabletop Sculptures,” on display at the Wilson Museum through Oct. 3, offers some intriguing variations on the artist’s modus operandi, as she experimented with shapes and materials, sometimes in preparation for reproducing those experiments on a much larger scale.

Even when Gillespie was working small, “she was thinking about the bigger works,” Ramsburg said. “Some of the pieces say things like ‘sample’ on them.”