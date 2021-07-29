Arts & Extras: Dramatic new exhibitions at Taubman Museum

Dramatic dresses float beneath a skylight while dramatic portraits challenge the viewer in two exhibitions newly opened at the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke.

For the next two years, the museum’s sunlit atrium will be the home for eight works from New York artist E.V. Day’s “Divas Ascending,” in which she took costumes from the wardrobe of the New York City Opera and turned them into sculptures that evoke the iconic roles for women that they were tailor-made for.

These dresses hang suspended from monofilament wires, accompanied by objects that further suggest the characters they represent. For example, “Carmen,” inspired by the tragic heroine from French composer Georges Bizet’s opera of the same name, comes with roses and a prop knife.

If this show rings any bells in the minds of local art aficionados with long memories, it’s because Day and her dresses came to Roanoke College in 2015 for a show in Olin Hall Galleries. The literally lofty Taubman display includes more of the dresses than the Olin Hall exhibition, though still not the full 13.