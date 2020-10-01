Arts & Extras: Father and daughter team explore 'Leaves of the Tree'

RADFORD — Leaves float around a tree trunk in the center of the Radford University Art Museum’s Covington Center gallery.
The leaves, which at first glance appear to be frozen as they whirl in a gust of wind, are all made from donated fabric — old T-shirts and pajamas, blankets and towels, and more. They hang from the ceiling on individual transparent threads. “Each of the textiles have some sentimental meaning” to the person who gave it to the artist, said guest curator John Bowles.
Their creator, Jennifer Hand, carefully suspended each cloth leaf from multiple points, creating the illusion that they are all fluttering through the air. “It took a lot, many days to install it. It’s kind of a magical touch, I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” Bowles said.
Floyd County artist Charlie Brouwer, known for his tall wooden sculptures and installations featuring ladders, made the 23-foot-high central tree trunk out of pieces of locust wood. Brouwer, a Radford University art professor emeritus, and Hand, an art instructor at Virginia Tech who earned her Master of Fine Arts at Radford, are father and daughter. Hand “has clothed her father’s tree trunk sculpture in cloth leaves,” Bowles said.
That collaborative installation forms the heart of “Leaves of the Tree,” a joint exhibition by Hand and Brouwer in the Covington Center gallery.
A companion show, “More Leaves of the Tree,” juried by North Carolina sculptor Patrick Dougherty (whose monumental installations are woven together using hundreds of tree saplings), features paintings, sculptures, ceramics, photographs and jewelry from 75 artists who submitted “works made from leaves, depicting leaves, referencing leaves or exploring leaves through metaphor,” as requested in the guidelines.
Some entrants interpreted the guidelines in clever ways. Some paintings displayed trees bare of leaves, thus emphasizing their absence rather than presence. Radford stained glass artist Nikki Pynn made a sculpture depicting a blackbird tearing up the leaves — that is, the pages — of a book.
“More Leaves of the Tree” is on display in the Radford University Art Museum’s Tyler Gallery. Both shows will be open through Nov. 7.
In addition to the central installation, the “Leaves of the Tree” show features numerous other works by Hand and Brouwer done solo and in collaboration, all adhering to a nature theme.
Those works include a dress made of leaves that Hand sewed, which she wears as she wanders down tranquil wooded paths in a video that plays on a loop. A large wall tapestry Hand made from leaves and blue cloth represents the New River winding through Radford.
A series of drawings by Brouwer meditates on man’s relationship to trees, as forests are cleared to harvest wood for building homes. Coincidentally, the final drawing in the series, symbolizing a house encircled by trees, closely echoes a mixed media piece by Hand that shows a house suspended by thread within a circle of hand-drawn leaves.
Brouwer and Hand mounted a number of smaller, whimsical works inspired by trees and leaves on a curved wall in the Covington Center gallery. Together the pieces work as a large visual collage. “This, they call ‘Field Notes,’” Bowles said. “If you look at any one of them, they’re really quite full of subtlety.”
For example, a small wooden sculpture by Brouwer called “Breathe In, Breathe Out,” shows leaves clustered in the shape of wooden lungs. Another by Brouwer called “Peace and All Good,” when observed closely, shows a man kneeling as if in worship between two trees that with their canopies combined resemble a small chapel.
The piece that Bowles called the “grand finale,” a triptych titled “On a Clear Day,” was made by father and daughter together. Front panels carved to look like dense forest fold open to reveal a landscape painting of Burke’s Garden in Tazewell County, a lush bowl-shaped valley found atop a mountain. Brouwer created the frame and Hand painted the scene.
Other aspects of the combined exhibits include a “Tree Trail,” a map that leads walkers along a loop that crosses the campus from one gallery to the other, highlighting trees along the way that represent different species, even providing some individual trees with detailed back stories. For example, there’s a white basswood near Jefferson Hall that’s believed to be the tallest of its kind in the country. The descriptions on the map were written by Radford biology instructor John Kell.
One of the stops along the way is a “Leaf Labyrinth” created by Radford art professor Eloise Philpot. Made from colorful tape arranged on brick cobblestone, the labyrinth won’t get anyone lost but will provide a winding path for those who follow its arrows.
The exhibitions also offer a preview of “Hedgerow,” a massive outdoor sculpture by Brouwer that’s intended to be installed in the spring of 2021 in the university’s Selu Conservancy. The 380 acres of land by the Little River were donated to the university in the late 1980s and early 1990s by Bowles and his relatives.
Saturday in the Arts
Five downtown Roanoke art galleries will be open Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., for public tours, displaying artwork created in the past six months. The participating galleries are Gallery 202 (206 Market Square), The Little Gallery (301 Market St.), The Market Gallery (22 Campbell Ave.), Left of Center (24 Campbell Ave.) and Studio 303 (303 Market St., Suite 2B). Masks and social distancing will be required.
