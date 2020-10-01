Arts & Extras: Father and daughter team explpre 'Leaves of the Tree'

Brouwer and Hand mounted a number of smaller, whimsical works inspired by trees and leaves on a curved wall in the Covington Center gallery. Together the pieces work as a large visual collage. “This, they call ‘Field Notes,’” Bowles said. “If you look at any one of them, they’re really quite full of subtlety.”

For example, a small wooden sculpture by Brouwer called “Breathe In, Breathe Out,” shows leaves clustered in the shape of wooden lungs. Another by Brouwer called “Peace and All Good,” when observed closely, shows a man kneeling as if in worship between two trees that with their canopies combined resemble a small chapel.

The piece that Bowles called the “grand finale,” a triptych titled “On a Clear Day,” was made by father and daughter together. Front panels carved to look like dense forest fold open to reveal a landscape painting of Burke’s Garden in Tazewell County, a lush bowl-shaped valley found atop a mountain. Brouwer created the frame and Hand painted the scene.