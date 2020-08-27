Arts & Extras: Friends give tribute through music

The musicians will practice social distancing and wear masks when possible during rehearsal and performance. “Going forward, it’s difficult to know when the larger musical community is going to feel safe with having indoor concerts, and I think it’s just prudent to err on the safe side,” White said.

White, who will conduct the concert, compared the group to a chamber music ensemble, insisting with a laugh, “If it weren’t for the fact that we have to be so spread apart, I would not be needed for this at all.”

White spoke at Overstreet’s graveside service. Members of Overstreet’s family spoke to him and Hickcox about their wish to see their loved one’s life celebrated, and this dovetailed with a desire on the part of the musicians to find a way to perform.

“For us, it’s the first opportunity to get together and to play music,” White said. “It serves a need for us to get together and make music as an ensemble.”

“Most musicians haven’t played in person in a formal setting since February or March,” Pack said. “Just to be around people playing music, we’re all hungry for it. It’s like having a blood transfusion. It’s a shot of something that you have to have.”

“As a musician, to be playing with this particular group, it’s really just the best of the best, and I just see so much camaraderie, not only to be playing together, but the love for Rodney,” Hickcox said.

