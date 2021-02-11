Arts & Extras: Grandin Theatre praised for pandemic-era strategies

By contrast, Fortier “focused on a single event every week so that the community could say, ‘I want to go to a movie,’ and they had a time, they had a place,” Klingelhofer said. “He would actually sell them out and I’m sure that those who came felt … it was populated enough to have that sense of community.”

From July 1 to Dec. 31, “we’ve shown maybe 35 to 40 second run films, probably 50 now if you include January,” Fortier said. “We’ve sold thousands of tickets,” even though “we went from doing 140 movies a week to one or two. Right now with the governor’s mandate, we’re only selling 70 tickets per show.”

Themed bookings have helped move those tickets. In November, the Grandin had a Harry Potter film festival. In December, the nonprofit booked Christmas programming and family matinees.

“Week after week in his one show, he had better growth than some of my other theaters with multiple screens operating a number of titles over the whole weekend, maybe not even doing as much as he did in one show,” Klingelhofer said. “That’s when I started telling my other clients, ‘Look, I’ve got this guy in Roanoke and here’s what he did and why you might consider it.’”