Arts & Extras: Grant helps Ferrum College's plans to share Appalachian folklore

“We have a fairly new minor in public history and museum studies, so we’re hoping one or two students in that program will be involved,” Hanlon said.

The project requires a community partner, and the Franklin County Public Library fills that role. In 2022, the library will host public storytelling workshops to introduce attendees to the lore Adams compiled.

“The public library is very interested in getting getting local people to get involved in storytelling and oral histories themselves, looking for people who have the untold stories,” Hanlon said.

The library workshops will be led by Ferrum theater arts professor emeritus Rex Stephenson, who has been dramatizing tales from the Adams collection since the 1970s and continues to do so as part of the Jack Tales Storytellers. “Last Monday they gave a fantastic show over at the Pavilion at the Farm Museum [at Ferrum]. It was for those school kids who are doing summer school,” Hanlon said.

Jack tales are Appalachian variants of English language fairy tales that date back centuries. Historically, the best known Jack tale is “Jack and the Beanstalk,” but there are many others.