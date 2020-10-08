Arts & Extras: Indie film 'The Swerve,' made in Roanoke, draws critic raves

“We ended up deciding to film there because I knew a lot of the people there already,” Minnix said. In 2015, “we came on down, recruited tons of family and friends.”

A couple of crew members stayed at the South Roanoke home of artist Gerry Hubert and his husband, Josh England. Some of Hubert’s art appears in the movie, as do paintings by Eric Fitzpatrick and the late Mary Jane Burtch. England has a small role as an exterminator. Fans of Roanoke Valley community theater will recognize actress and frequent play director Kris Sorensen in a slightly larger and crucial role as Holly’s doctor.

In casting the lead role, the filmmakers discovered that many prospects found the scale of the role intimidating, as Holly appears in every scene. “It’s a very big role. She’s in the movie from start to finish. It’s all about her.” However, Skye “was super-eager for it.” When they saw her audition, “we were just blown away because she really embodied the character so well,” Minnix said.

During filming, “she committed 150%, and you can see the results on screen,” Minnix said.