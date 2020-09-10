Arts & Extras: Mill Mountain produces movie for next performance

The cast of six are all recent college graduates, originally slated to be the theater’s summer apprentice company. The Rev. Bill Lee, retired pastor of Loudon Avenue Christian Church, Roanoke Councilwoman Anita Price and her husband, Charles, president of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, all spoke to the cast about growing up during segregation in Roanoke.

“Ten days later, we all got tested again, the whole kit and kaboodle,” Poole said. When the result came back negative, “from that point on, the experts said you can be treated as a family unit.” With masks, temperature checks and other precautions, “you can at least be in the same space.” By then the cast had their lines and music down, but the blocking and choreography remained. “The final three days of rehearsal we started filming.”

The process has helped MMT make progress in developing a plan for holding live performances. “We’re not going to do anything in haste that’s going to jeopardize our staff, our volunteers, our artists, our patrons. I’d rather get it right the first time and move forward and be a pioneer,” Poole said.