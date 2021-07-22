Arts & Extras: 'Million Dollar Quartet' rocks Mill Mountain Theatre

Christiansburg High School graduate James Moye gained familiarity with legendary Memphis-based rockabilly record producer Sam Phillips through bringing him to life on stage.
“Between Broadway and off-Broadway, I did over 500 performances as Sam,” said the 46-year-old New York actor and director.
Moye portrayed Sam Phillips in the Tony Award-nominated jukebox musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” and he’s returned to Southwest Virginia to direct Mill Mountain Theatre’s first-ever production of the show.
When “Million Dollar Quartet” opens Wednesday, it will be the first musical mounted on the professional Roanoke theater’s Trinkle Mainstage since the COVID-19 pandemic nixed the planned production of “Dreamgirls” in March 2020.
The musical is based on a real life incident in the history of rock ’n’ roll that took place on Dec. 4, 1956. Rockabilly singer-songwriter Carl Perkins, who wrote “Blue Suede Shoes,” had booked a session at Phillips’ studio. Joined by pianist Jerry Lee Lewis, Perkins recorded his song “Matchbox,” which would become a Top 20 hit after the Beatles released a cover version.
Before the day was over, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash dropped in, and the four played an impromptu jam session that a newspaper headline dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet.”
The musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2010, includes such rock, country and gospel standards as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Down by the Riverside,” “I Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog” and, of course, “Blue Suede Shoes.”
Ginger Poole, Mill Mountain Theatre’s producing artistic director, said the show is perfect for the adjustments the theater has had to make in returning to live performances. “The title can sell itself,” she said, “and if you are that individual that might not recognize ‘Million Dollar Quartet,’ I can in my marketing drop those four names.”
Mounting the show requires a small cast, but they all need to bear some resemblance to the icons they portray, and they need to be able to play their own instruments. “It’s a tough show to cast,” Moye said.
Everyone involved is eager to show their stuff before a live audience after a year in which the pandemic took away access to the stage, Moye said. “Just being in here, the energy that everybody has is going to be just so fresh and new and exciting.”
Poole recommended that audience members who have pandemic-related safety concerns and wish to have socially distanced seating arrive 30 minutes early so staff can help with arrangements.