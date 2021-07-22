Arts & Extras: 'Million Dollar Quartet' rocks Mill Mountain Theatre

The musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2010, includes such rock, country and gospel standards as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Down by the Riverside,” “I Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog” and, of course, “Blue Suede Shoes.”

Ginger Poole, Mill Mountain Theatre’s producing artistic director, said the show is perfect for the adjustments the theater has had to make in returning to live performances. “The title can sell itself,” she said, “and if you are that individual that might not recognize ‘Million Dollar Quartet,’ I can in my marketing drop those four names.”

Mounting the show requires a small cast, but they all need to bear some resemblance to the icons they portray, and they need to be able to play their own instruments. “It’s a tough show to cast,” Moye said.

Everyone involved is eager to show their stuff before a live audience after a year in which the pandemic took away access to the stage, Moye said. “Just being in here, the energy that everybody has is going to be just so fresh and new and exciting.”

Poole recommended that audience members who have pandemic-related safety concerns and wish to have socially distanced seating arrive 30 minutes early so staff can help with arrangements.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.