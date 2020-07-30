Arts & Extras: Paintings like 'photographs from space'

Internationally recognized artists who took part in the workshop include photographer Sally Mann, painter and sculptor Cy Twombly, outsider artist Howard Finster and avant garde composer John Cage. The workshop often focused on helping these artists explore ventures well outside their normal medium — thus Kass helped Cage, a musician, develop a method of painting that fit his philosophy of allowing chance to influence his creative process.

“It was the best midlife experience I ever had as an artist,” Kass said.

Kass uses those same methods in his own works, including those on display at the Taubman. In addition to the four “Notation” paintings, the show contains earlier artworks that show Kass gradually developing the techniques that went into making these large paintings, as well as examples of the materials he uses and a video showing the process he and his assistants use to add smoke stains to paper.

The patterns in these paintings that resemble the boundaries of lakes come from pieces of sycamore bark that Kass has found on his property alongside the Roanoke River in Montgomery County. Sycamores shed their thin bark in striking organic shapes like jigsaw puzzle pieces. Kass reproduces those shapes as large scale stencils that become part of his artistic process.