Arts & Extras: Paintings that tell stories, done for fun

Lackey is both Hubler’s friend and a huge fan of her art. Hubler is “just at the top of her game,” Lackey said.

Lackey, herself a Botetourt County artist — and a retired vice president of finance for Virginia Western Community College — said she was excited to have Hubler as her first guest artist in the gallery’s new location. A three-hour, meet-the-artist reception takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Growing up in Chicago, Hubler showed skill at drawing when she was still small. “My parents didn’t know anything about music or art or anything like that. I grew up in a Midwestern family, where none of that was considered very important. So I kind of surprised them.”

In college, she had studied to become a nurse, which did not pan out. “I was not efficient and I was squeamish.”

She married her first husband at age 22 and moved to New York City. “I said to my husband, can I take art lessons? And he said, of course. So on Saturdays, I started. And once I started painting, I never stopped.”

Quickly she encountered encouragement. “Maybe this is immodest, but the teacher said to me, you have enough talent to last you a lifetime. It was a perfect thing to say.”

